India pulled off a historic victory in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, defeating defending champions Australia to enter the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final. Chasing a daunting 339, India showcased composure, belief, and brilliance with the bat to clinch a five-wicket win in 48.3 overs the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history. The star of the night was Jemimah Rodrigues, who delivered one of the greatest innings in World Cup history an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, holding India’s chase together from the moment she arrived at No. 3. Her partnership of 167 runs with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89) shifted the momentum firmly in India’s favor and deflated Australia’s hopes of another final appearance.

Reflecting on her emotional journey, Jemimah Rodrigues, the Player of the Match, said:

“I want to thank Jesus, could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in.

(On when she was told she would bat at three)

Did not know I was batting at three. Was taking a shower, just told them to let me know. Five minutes before entering in, I was told I was batting at three.

Not about me, wanted to win this match for India, and wanted to take this through (having lost crunch matches before). Today was not about my fifty or my hundred, about making India win. Everything that happened so far, was a setup for this. Last year, I was dropped from this World Cup. I was in good form. But things kept happening back-to-back, and could not control anything.

I have almost cried every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything. Initially, I was just playing and I keep talking to myself.

Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me. A lot inside me was left, but was trying to stay calm.

Seeing India win by five wickets, I could not stop myself. When Harry di came, it was all about one good partnership. Towards the end, I was trying to push myself but was not able to. Deepti spoke to me every ball and kept encouraging me.

When I cannot carry on, my teammates can encourage me. Cannot take credit for anything, I did not do anything (on my own)," She said.

The Chase

India did face early pressure in the chase, losing Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana inside the first ten overs. But Rodrigues’ calm presence combined with Harmanpreet’s controlled counterattack steadied the innings. Australia were left to rue missed chances Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath both shelled catches that proved costly. Even after Harmanpreet fell to a brilliant diving catch from Ashleigh Gardner, India stayed composed. Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and finally Amanjot Kaur provided vital finishing touches. With eight needed off twelve balls, Amanjot punched the winning boundary, sparking unrestrained celebrations as the Indian dugout erupted, Harmanpreet in tears and Jemimah overcome with emotion.

Australia, powered earlier by Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 and Ellyse Perry’s 77, had posted 338; but the total was not enough on a night that belonged to India.

India now faces South Africa in the final on Sunday, aiming to lift their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup trophy. Jemimah Rodrigues today became the second batter to register a hundred in a WC knockout run-chase, after Nat-Sciver Brunt (148*) had done that in the 2022 final.