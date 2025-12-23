Jemimah Rodrigues Named Delhi Capitals Captain For Women’s Premier League 2026

Delhi Capitals have appointed Jemimah Rodrigues as their captain for the upcoming Women’s Premier League 2026 season, the franchise confirmed on Monday. Rodrigues, who has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup since the inaugural WPL season, steps into the leadership role after three campaigns in which the team finished runners-up. The 25-year-old was Delhi’s first pick at the inaugural auction and has been a regular presence in the side since the league began.

Consistent performer for Delhi Capitals

In Delhi Capitals colours, Rodrigues has played 27 WPL matches, scoring 507 runs at a strike rate of 139.67. She has featured in all three WPL finals so far, contributing across seasons as the franchise established itself as one of the league’s most consistent teams, despite narrowly missing out on the title each time.

Known for her high-energy presence on the field, Rodrigues has been a key part of the Capitals’ batting group and has often been deployed in pressure situations.

CAPTAIN ROCKSTAR IS HERE TO RULE _____ pic.twitter.com/1fl0NWEPaj — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 23, 2025

Leadership role follows a strong international year

Rodrigues’ appointment comes after a standout year at the international level. She recently played a significant role in ICC Women’s World Cup, including a match-defining unbeaten century in the semi-final against Australia, highlighting her ability to perform in high-stakes encounters. At the international level, Rodrigues has represented India in 113 T20Is, scoring 2,444 runs with 14 half-centuries, and in 59 ODIs, where she has accumulated 1,749 runs, including three centuries.

Focus on moving past near-misses

Delhi Capitals have reached the WPL final in each of the tournament’s first three editions but have yet to lift the trophy. Rodrigues’ elevation to captain reflects the franchise’s intent to build continuity while adding a fresh leadership perspective as they look to convert consistency into a title-winning campaign.

Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on January 10 in Navi Mumbai. Founded in 2008 (formerly as Delhi Daredevils), the Delhi Capitals franchise competes in both the IPL and WPL and has been co-owned by the GMR Group and JSW Group since 2018.