Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha & Smriti Mandhana Win Hearts: India’s Stars Console Heartbroken South Africans After World Cup Final

Women's World Cup Final: They say true champions are defined not just by how they win, but by how they treat those they defeat. On Sunday night, the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lived up to that belief in the most beautiful way possible.

Moments after lifting their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup trophy, the Indian players put aside their celebrations to comfort their heartbroken opponents. As South Africa’s players tried to hold back tears after falling short in the final, Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues walked over to console them an act that instantly won the internet’s heart.

A Touching Moment Of Respect

In pictures and videos shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Mandhana, Radha and Rodrigues were seen embracing South African players Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt and others, offering words of encouragement after an emotional end to the match.

While India’s victory celebrations filled the Navi Mumbai stadium with joy, the scenes that followed reminded everyone of the true essence of sport empathy, respect, and shared passion. Fans and experts from around the world praised the gesture, calling it one of the most heartwarming moments of the tournament.

India’s Historic Win

India scripted history by winning their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a high-intensity final. Shafali Verma, who wasn’t even part of the original squad, produced a Player-of-the-Match performance, scoring 87 runs and taking two wickets. Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance added to India’s dominance as they restricted South Africa in the chase.

The victory marked a new era for Indian women’s cricket years of heartbreak and near misses finally gave way to jubilation. The win was celebrated not just as a cricketing achievement, but as a defining moment for women’s sports in India.

Wolvaardt’s Pride Amid Defeat

For South Africa, it was another case of heartbreak at the final hurdle, but captain Laura Wolvaardt stood tall in defeat. Speaking after the match, she expressed pride in her team’s journey and spirit.

“I could not be prouder of this team for the campaign we had,” Wolvaardt said. “We played brilliant cricket throughout but were outplayed today by India. It’s unfortunate to be on the losing side, but we will definitely grow from this.”

The South African skipper reflected on how her team bounced back from a difficult group stage, where they were bowled out for 69 and 97 against Australia. “We did so well to put those bad games behind us. We were either really good or really bad, but thankfully more of the really good,” she said with a smile.

Wolvaardt, who juggled captaincy with her batting duties, admitted that the journey had taught her valuable lessons about leadership and composure. “I probably didn’t have my best year leading into the World Cup and didn’t start it well,” she said. “Overthinking wasn’t helping. I learned to separate the two batting and captaincy and that freed me to play my natural game.”

As the Indian players celebrated with the trophy and the South Africans regrouped with pride, one thing became clear Sunday night wasn’t just about who won or lost. It was about grace, humility, and the spirit that binds every cricketer, no matter which side of the result they stand on.