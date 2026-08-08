/Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of The Hundred with hamstring injury, Asia Cup in doubt

Over the years, Jemimah, who has played an important role in India's victory in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in 2025, has been a vital cog in India’s batting order with her ability to manipulate pace and spin and accelerate during the middle overs. India will get its Women’s T20 Asia Cup Group A campaign underway on August 30 against Thailand, before taking on Hong Kong and arch-rivals Pakistan on September 3 and 5 respectively.