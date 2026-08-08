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Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of The Hundred with hamstring injury, Asia Cup in doubt

Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of The Hundred after suffering a hamstring injury. Her participation in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup is now in doubt, with her recovery timeline crucial.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of The Hundred with hamstring injury, Asia Cup in doubt
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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