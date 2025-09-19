Jersey Commands A Premium: Neeraj Kanwar On Apollo Tyres’ Team India Sponsorship Deal

In a landmark announcement, Apollo Tyres has become the new jersey sponsor for Team India, replacing Dream11 after the government’s ban on real-money gaming platforms. The BCCI confirmed the deal on Tuesday, highlighting the strategic vision of Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and MD of Apollo Tyres, who emphasized the partnership as a long-term investment rather than a short-term branding exercise.

“There’s a Premium to the Jersey, and We Are Ready for It”

Speaking exclusively to the Economic Times, Kanwar defended the high-value sponsorship, saying, “Obviously, there’s a premium to it. But when you get into a bidding process, you will add a premium, and the jersey commands that.” The deal, reportedly worth ₹579 crore, extends until March 2028 and covers both the men’s and women’s national cricket teams. On a per-match basis, Apollo Tyres will pay ₹4.5 crore for bilateral and Asia Cup games, and ₹1.72 crore for ICC events, surpassing the previous Dream11 payments.

Kanwar dismissed the so-called “jersey curse” that has haunted past sponsors. “I’ve been cautioned about it, but Apollo Tyres is a strong institution. We employ 19,000 people, have a strong brand and leadership. I don’t see us in that bucket. That’s why BCCI tied up with us—an Indian company with reliable products and a trusted brand,” he explained.

Strategic Goals Beyond Visibility

Kanwar emphasized that Apollo Tyres’ sponsorship is not just about visibility, but a calculated effort to expand market share and deepen consumer trust. “It will create more sales, expand distribution, and gain us more market share,” he said. The company aims to strengthen its presence in semi-urban and rural markets, leveraging cricket’s unmatched reach through television and digital platforms.

Highlighting the importance of aligning with cricket’s cultural resonance, Kanwar said, “Consumers place deep trust in Team India’s blue jersey. Associating with it helps us connect with millions of fans in a meaningful way.” The brand plans consumer-focused activations and will rely on Sachin Tendulkar as a key ambassador to amplify the partnership. “Sachin is the face of Indian cricket. No better person to wear our jersey,” Kanwar stated.

Outbidding Competition and Government Regulations

Apollo Tyres emerged victorious in a competitive bidding process against Canva and JK Tyre, offering 62% more than Dream11. The BCCI had set stringent rules for eligible sponsors, barring companies in gaming, betting, crypto, and tobacco. Kanwar emphasized that Apollo Tyres’ approach is long-term and sustainable, reflecting the company’s history of sports sponsorships, including a 13-year association with Manchester United.

“We don’t believe in short-term relationships. Even through ups and downs, we’ve continued with Manchester United. Our vision with the BCCI is also long term,” Kanwar added, underlining Apollo Tyres’ commitment to leveraging cricket for brand growth while ensuring stability and credibility.