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Jimmy Neesham’s surprise new T20 move: New Zealand Star joins this team in ETPL

Glasgow Cosmic have announced the signing of New Zealand international all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), strengthening their squad with a proven match-winner ahead of the tournament. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 07:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Jimmy Neesham’s surprise new T20 move: New Zealand Star joins this team in ETPL
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Jimmy Neesham’s surprise new T20 move: New Zealand Star joins this team in ETPL
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