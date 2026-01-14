Jitesh Sharma Discovered T20 World Cup Omission Through Media

India wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma has broken his silence on one of the most debated selection calls ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star revealed he was left heartbroken after discovering his omission from India’s 15 member squad only after the official announcement, triggering fresh debate around transparency, communication, and form based selection in Team India.

Jitesh Sharma Learns of Omission After Squad Announcement

Jitesh, who was part of the T20I squad during the South Africa series in Ahmedabad in December 2025, admitted in an interview with CricTracker that he received no prior indication about being dropped. The news came as a shock, especially given his consistent presence in India’s white ball plans over the previous year.

Despite the disappointment, the 32 year old accepted the explanation offered publicly by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Jitesh later held direct conversations with the team management and said the rationale made sense from a cricketing perspective.

Numbers That Told Only Half the Story

On paper, Jitesh Sharma’s T20I strike rate of 151.40 stands out. In 16 T20Is, he has scored 162 runs at an average of 18. While those numbers underline his intent as a finisher, consistency remained a concern for the selectors.

His domestic returns leading into the World Cup did little to strengthen his case. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jitesh averaged just 18.40 across five matches, with a lone standout knock of 73. The South Africa T20I series saw him score only 37 runs from three games. The selection panel eventually prioritised recent form and role clarity over potential impact.

Why Selectors Chose Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh

India’s selection strategy leaned towards stability and defined roles. The selectors opted for Ishan Kishan as the primary wicketkeeper batter, while Rinku Singh was preferred for his finishing consistency under pressure. Vice captain Shubman Gill was also left out, underlining the tough calls made in pursuit of balance.

From the management’s point of view, the decision reflected a shift towards players with clearer match winning trends in recent international and domestic fixtures.

Emotional Toll and the Role of Dinesh Karthik

Jitesh admitted the snub initially left him numb. Months of preparation and the dream of playing an ICC event ended abruptly. Support from family played a key role, but special credit went to RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, who helped him process the setback and regain perspective. That mentorship has been crucial in keeping Jitesh focused on the long term rather than the immediate disappointment.