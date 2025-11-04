Jitesh Sharma Leads India A as 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Headlines Power-Packed Squad for Rising Star Asia Cup 2025

Indian cricket’s next generation is set for its biggest continental test yet as the BCCI announced the India A squad for the Rising Star Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from November 14 to 23 in Doha, Qatar. With a mix of seasoned domestic performers and prodigious young talents, this 15-member squad represents the depth and ambition of India’s cricketing pipeline — and it arrives with expectations sky-high.

Jitesh Sharma Takes Charge: Experience Meets Opportunity

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who recently returned to India’s senior T20I setup in the Australia series, has been entrusted with captaincy duties. Known for his aggressive batting and leadership experience with Vidarbha, Jitesh brings maturity to a young dressing room. His selection signals India’s intent to rely on fearless yet accountable leadership as they chase continental glory.

Punjab’s Naman Dhir, another IPL standout and reliable middle-order contributor, has been named vice-captain. His all-round capabilities strengthen the squad’s balance and add depth across formats — a crucial weapon in a tight tournament window.

The Vaibhav Suryavanshi Era Begins

If there is one name that has captured headlines even before a ball has been bowled, it is 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The teenage prodigy stunned the world with a 35-ball century in his debut IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, earning comparisons to global white-ball greats. His rapid rise — including a hundred in youth Test cricket in Australia and a composed 70 in a youth ODI — has cemented his status as India’s brightest young batting hope.

Suryavanshi’s presence isn’t just exciting — it signals a bold selection shift. India is no longer waiting for young talent to mature. It is fast-tracking them, trusting skill, temperament, and modern intent.

Blend of Youth and Proven Domestic Stars

The squad reflects a strategic balance. While the tournament has shifted away from the earlier U23 Emerging Asia Cup model, India has ensured a healthy mix of youth and experience. Eight players fall in the 25–28 age bracket, aligned with BCCI’s goal of grooming players who can be immediate senior-team backups.

Standout picks include:

Priyansh Arya – Explosive top-order batter

Nehal Wadhera – Reliable left-handed run accumulator

Ramandeep Singh – Middle-order powerhouse with finishing ability

Ashutosh Sharma – Known for his dynamic stroke play in T20s

Yash Thakur & Vijay Kumar Vyshak – Consistent performers in domestic pace bowling circuits

Yudhvir Singh Charak – Pace-bowling all-rounder with IPL pedigree

Suyash Sharma – Rising leg-spin talent capable of match-winning spells

Adding depth are wicketkeepers Jitesh Sharma and Abhisek Porel, ensuring tactical flexibility.

Group of Fire: India Drawn with Pakistan A

India’s campaign begins on November 14 against UAE at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha, followed by fixtures versus Pakistan A (Nov 16) and Oman (Nov 18). Semi-finals and the final are scheduled for November 21 and 23, respectively.

A potential India vs Pakistan A clash adds early tournament drama — always a high-voltage affair, no matter the level or stage.

Key Tournament Goal: Pipeline Strengthening for Upcoming ICC Cycle

With India's senior team preparing for a packed ICC calendar, including major global events, this tournament doubles as a critical talent identification platform. Performances here could fast-track careers, much like the Emerging Asia Cup did for stars such as Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw.

Full Squad

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

Standbys: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.