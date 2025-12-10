Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994604https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/jitesh-sharma-matches-ms-dhoni-s-t20i-wicketkeeping-record-in-cuttack-vs-south-africa-2994604.html
NewsCricketJitesh Sharma Matches MS Dhoni’s T20I Wicketkeeping Record In Cuttack Vs South Africa
JITESH SHARMA

Jitesh Sharma Matches MS Dhoni’s T20I Wicketkeeping Record In Cuttack Vs South Africa

Jitesh Sharma produced a standout wicketkeeping performance in Cuttack, equalling a prestigious record previously held by MS Dhoni in T20 Internationals for India.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jitesh Sharma Matches MS Dhoni’s T20I Wicketkeeping Record In Cuttack Vs South AfricaImage Credit:- X

Jitesh Sharma produced a standout wicketkeeping performance in Cuttack, equalling a prestigious record previously held by MS Dhoni in T20 Internationals for India. In a match dominated by India’s bowlers, Jitesh’s sharp glovework played a central role as he completed four catches, matching Dhoni’s tally for the most wicketkeeping dismissals in a single T20I innings for the national side at the same venue.

A Historic Repeat at the Same Ground

Remarkably, both Jitesh and Dhoni achieved their four-dismissal feats at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, adding a layer of coincidence and nostalgia to the achievement. On a night when India’s bowlers fired in unison, Jitesh maintained flawless rhythm behind the stumps, completing catches to dismiss Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira and Keshav Maharaj.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His performance complemented a clinical attack led by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, all of whom contributed to South Africa’s collapse with disciplined and aggressive spells.

India’s Top Wicketkeeping Performances in T20I Innings

Jitesh’s four-dismissal effort now joins an elite list of Indian wicketkeeping milestones:

5 dismissals - MS Dhoni vs England (Bristol, 2018)

4 dismissals - MS Dhoni vs Afghanistan (St Lucia, 2010)

4 dismissals - MS Dhoni vs Pakistan (Colombo RPS, 2012)

4 dismissals - MS Dhoni vs Sri Lanka (Cuttack, 2017)

4 dismissals - Dinesh Karthik vs England (Southampton, 2022)

4 dismissals – Jitesh Sharma vs South Africa (Cuttack, 2025)

Jitesh becomes only the third Indian wicketkeeper, after Dhoni and Karthik, to record four or more dismissals in a T20I innings, placing him among illustrious company.

A Boost for India’s Wicketkeeping Bench Strength

Jitesh’s rise comes at a crucial time for India, with competition for the T20I wicketkeeping role intensifying in recent years. His assured performance, both technically and temperamentally, strengthens his case for a long-term role in the national setup.

His display also reinforces India’s growing depth in the shortest format, proving that the wicketkeeping department remains in safe hands even as the team transitions into a new generation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Karnataka High Court
Menstrual Leave Debate Gains Ground As Karnataka HC Fixes Hearing For Jan 2026
Delhi
Why Delhi Is Celebrating Diwali Today; Key Spots To Host Diya Lighting
Chhattisgarh
Who Is Kalpana Verma? Chhattisgarh Businessman Accuses Lady DSP Of ‘Love Trap’
UPPRPR
UPPRPR AI, ASI, Computer Operator Grade A Result 2025 OUT At uppbpb.gov.in
Technology news
Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max Get Massive Discount On THIS Platform
Ladki Bahin Yojana
Debate Turns Stormy In Maharashtra Assembly Amid Row Over Ladki Bahin Yojana
amit shah lok sabha
On SIR Discussion, Amit Shah Reveals Key Reasons Why Govt Opposed Debate
Viral video
Shelter Dog Gets Adopted After Emotional Encounter With Journalist - Video
Ukraine
Ukraine War: Why Trump Pushed For An Election — Can It Help End The Conflict?
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)
Pakistan's Dangerous New Game: Next-Gen Jihadis Being Groomed In Plain Sight