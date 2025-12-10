Jitesh Sharma Matches MS Dhoni’s T20I Wicketkeeping Record In Cuttack Vs South Africa

Jitesh Sharma produced a standout wicketkeeping performance in Cuttack, equalling a prestigious record previously held by MS Dhoni in T20 Internationals for India. In a match dominated by India’s bowlers, Jitesh’s sharp glovework played a central role as he completed four catches, matching Dhoni’s tally for the most wicketkeeping dismissals in a single T20I innings for the national side at the same venue.

A Historic Repeat at the Same Ground

Remarkably, both Jitesh and Dhoni achieved their four-dismissal feats at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, adding a layer of coincidence and nostalgia to the achievement. On a night when India’s bowlers fired in unison, Jitesh maintained flawless rhythm behind the stumps, completing catches to dismiss Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira and Keshav Maharaj.

His performance complemented a clinical attack led by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, all of whom contributed to South Africa’s collapse with disciplined and aggressive spells.

India’s Top Wicketkeeping Performances in T20I Innings

Jitesh’s four-dismissal effort now joins an elite list of Indian wicketkeeping milestones:

5 dismissals - MS Dhoni vs England (Bristol, 2018)

4 dismissals - MS Dhoni vs Afghanistan (St Lucia, 2010)

4 dismissals - MS Dhoni vs Pakistan (Colombo RPS, 2012)

4 dismissals - MS Dhoni vs Sri Lanka (Cuttack, 2017)

4 dismissals - Dinesh Karthik vs England (Southampton, 2022)

4 dismissals – Jitesh Sharma vs South Africa (Cuttack, 2025)

Jitesh becomes only the third Indian wicketkeeper, after Dhoni and Karthik, to record four or more dismissals in a T20I innings, placing him among illustrious company.

A Boost for India’s Wicketkeeping Bench Strength

Jitesh’s rise comes at a crucial time for India, with competition for the T20I wicketkeeping role intensifying in recent years. His assured performance, both technically and temperamentally, strengthens his case for a long-term role in the national setup.

His display also reinforces India’s growing depth in the shortest format, proving that the wicketkeeping department remains in safe hands even as the team transitions into a new generation.