‘Jo Ukhaad sakte Ho, ukhaad Lo’: Mohammad Amir unapologetic about ‘Slogger’ tag for Abhishek Sharma

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has doubled down on his critical assessment of India’s rising star Abhishek Sharma, refusing to retract his previous comments that labeled the explosive opener a "slogger." Despite facing significant backlash from Indian supporters, Amir remained firm during a recent appearance on the Pakistani show Harna Mana Hai, suggesting that the youngster has yet to prove his worth in world cricket.

The Basis of the "Slogger" Label

While Abhishek Sharma’s reputation has surged over the last two years due to his high strike rate and boundary-hitting ability, Amir argues that these performances are products of favorable conditions rather than technical mastery. According to the veteran pacer, the true caliber of a batsman is only revealed when the flat tracks and small boundaries of the subcontinent are replaced by the moving ball of the West.

“He is a slogger, that’s how I see him. A player who can’t judge the line and defend the ball properly, can I call him a proper batsman? He comes in and swings hard, and it connects well for him right now. But the day he learns to handle tough lines and defend properly, I’ll change my opinion. You’re playing on small grounds and flat wickets; you haven’t really been tested yet. Let him tour South Africa, New Zealand and England where the ball moves, that’s where the real test will be. If he succeeds there, I’ll be the first to call him a proper batsman," Amir stated.

Comparisons with Modern Greats

Amir was quick to clarify that his critique was not a general bias against Indian cricketers. To illustrate his point, he compared the technical floor of Abhishek Sharma to the standard set by veterans like Virat Kohli.

“I still believe Virat Kohli is the greatest player of this generation, but in my eyes, Abhishek Sharma is a slogger,” Amir added, reinforcing that his opinion is based on what he perceives as a lack of defensive technique in the young southpaw’s game.

Defensive Counterpoints

During the same discussion, former Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad provided a more balanced perspective, suggesting that Amir’s view is naturally colored by his experience as a fast bowler looking for technical flaws.

"It’s an individual opinion. I like Abhishek, but Amir, as a bowler, feels he can dismiss him every time, he believes Abhishek is a risky player with loopholes. Everyone is entitled to their view, and he’s simply sharing his," Shehzad noted, defending the young Indian's aggressive intent.

A Defiant Conclusion

As the debate intensified, the host of the show noted Amir's refusal to budge, closing the segment with a provocative summary of the pacer's stance: “He’s calling him a slogger again, jo ukhaad sakte hai ukhad lo!”

Abhishek Sharma remains a pivotal figure for India heading into the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. While he is currently recovering from a stomach flu, the pressure on his return will be amplified by these comments from across the border. Whether he can answer his critics by performing on the big stage remains the most anticipated subplot of the upcoming fixture in Colombo.