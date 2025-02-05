Joe Root Added To England Playing XI For First ODI Against India In Nagpur

England star batter Joe Root has been added to playing XI for the first time since 2023 as the visitors declared their team for the first of a three-match series, starting February 6 in Nagpur. Jos Buttler will do the captaincy duties as England has added four frontline bowlers, including Adil Rashid.

The last time when Joe Root took part in an ODI game for England transpired back during the 2023 ODI World Cup against Pakistan at Eden Gardens. The return of Joe Root will bolster the England team ahead of the high-octane Champions Trophy 2025. The likes of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett will start the proceedings while Joe Root will bat at number three in the first ODI against India at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

Joe Root will come to play in the ODI series after a successful stint in South Africa's T20 tournament. Root gathered 279 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 140. The England stalwart batter smashed two fifties, with a highest score of 92. Root also scalped five wickets with his off-spin bowling.

"I am excited to see him in this phase of his career - look at what he's done in Tests when he's not had the captaincy, he's back with that cheeky smile on his face and really enjoying his cricket. I am expecting him to do exactly the same in this environment," Buttler said.

"He has got loads of experience in ODI cricket which will be great for some of the guys who haven't played as much in our group. He's been a vital player for England in all formats and we really feel like he's got a crucial role for us to play in these games."

England Playing XI For Nagpur ODI

Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Byrdon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.