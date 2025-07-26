Joe Root Breaks Don Bradman’s Home-Test Century Record, Surpasses Ricky Ponting In All-Time Runs

England’s batting maestro Joe Root etched his name deeper into cricket’s history books by smashing his 38th Test century during Day 3 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford. In the process, Root broke a historic Don Bradman record and climbed to second place on the all-time Test run-scorers list, surpassing Australia’s Ricky Ponting.

Records Tumble at Old Trafford

Root’s elegant knock of 150 off 248 balls was not just another match-winning innings but a landmark achievement:

He now holds the record for most home-Test centuries against a single opponent, with 9 centuries versus India at home, surpassing Don Bradman’s tally of 8 centuries against England.

With 13,409 career runs, Root overtook Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs) to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

His 38 Test centuries place him level with Kumar Sangakkara on the all-time hundreds list, and only Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45), and Tendulkar (51) are ahead.

Root’s Dominance Against India

This latest century is Root’s 12th overall against India, underlining his dominance against the Asian powerhouse. He combined fluent stroke-play with his trademark patience to grind down the Indian bowlers, once again proving his reputation as one of the finest batters of the modern era. Root’s partnership with Ollie Pope and a gritty stand with skipper Ben Stokes, who battled cramps, helped England amass a daunting 544/7 before stumps. The commanding total left India trailing by 186 runs, placing England firmly in control of the Test.

A Career of Consistency and Class

Since his Test debut in 2012, Root has been England’s batting cornerstone. His ability to adapt to all conditions and opponents has made him one of the most reliable performers in world cricket. Root’s consistency is reflected in his career averages: 50+ in Tests, and he remains the lynchpin of England’s batting order even at 34.

Next Targets: Kallis and Tendulkar

With his 38th century, Root has equalled Sangakkara and has Ponting’s tally of 41 centuries in sight. More importantly, he has opened up the conversation about challenging Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time run record (15,921), something previously thought to be unassailable.

If Root maintains his current form, he could rewrite Test cricket’s biggest record books in the coming years.