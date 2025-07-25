England batter Joe Root on Friday created history after surpassing Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket history. Root achieved the milestone after reaching the score of 120* on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The 34-year-old Root, who has been in fantastic form in the last few years, now sits only behind India’s Sachin Tendulkar (15921) in the all-time Test run-makers list.

Earlier in the day, Root overtook Rahul Dravid (13288) and Jacques Kallis (13289) in the 57th and 58th overs of the England innings. He finally surpassed Ponting’s landmark feat in the 101st over.

This was the second century of the series for Root and 38th hundred in Test cricket. Root came to bat in the 39th over and he jumped from fifth place on the all-time men’s run-scorers list to the second spot during his brilliant knock.

Most Runs In Test Cricket History

15921 - Sachin Tendulkar (329 inns)

13,380* - Joe Root (286 inns)

13378 - Ricky Ponting (287 inns)

13289 - Jacques Kallis (280 inns)

13288 - Rahul Dravid (286 inns)

12472 - Alastair Cook (291 inns)

12,400 - Kumar Sangakkara (233 inns)

11,953 - Brian Lara (232 inns)

11867 - Shivnarine Chanderpaul (280 inns)

11814 - Mahela Jayawardene (252 inns)

Meanwhile, the hundred also put him level with Kumar Sangakkara on the century-makers list, with just Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45) and Tendulkar (51) ahead of him.

Most Centuries In Test Cricket

51 - Sachin Tendulkar

45 - Jacques Kallis

41 - Ricky Ponting

38 - Kumar Sangakkara

38* - Joe Root

Root also brought over 1000 Test runs at Old Trafford during this innings, helping put England in the lead and in a strong position in the fourth Test.

Notably, England are currently leading 2-1 in the five-match ICC World Test Championship series.