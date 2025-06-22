Joe Root Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Historic Record And Surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya’s Test Milestone In IND vs ENG 1st Test

Former England captain Joe Root added another golden chapter to his already illustrious cricketing journey during the ongoing Test match against India at Headingley. Known for his composure and consistent performances, Root achieved two major career milestones that place him among the elite names in international cricket history.

The England No.4, Root, came out to bat when the hosts were in a strong position despite losing Ben Duckett. The former English skipper took a bit of time going, and with the Indian bowlers having a close shave to his willow. Meanwhile, Root got to a special milestone soon after opening his mark.

Surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya in International Runs

During his innings on Day 3, Root surpassed former Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya to become the ninth-highest run-scorer in international cricket across formats. He moved past Jayasuriya’s tally of 21,032 runs, reaching 21,053 runs with his contribution in the match. This achievement highlights Root’s incredible longevity and adaptability across formats over the years.

Becomes Leading Run-Scorer in India–England Tests (in England)

Root also overtook Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India vs England Test matches held in England. With this match, Root’s total reached 1,579 runs in 16 matches, edging past Tendulkar’s 1,575 from 17 Tests on English soil.

Most runs in England vs India Tests in England:

1 - Joe Root: 1591 runs in 26 innings

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 1575 runs in 30 innings

3 - Ragul Dravid: 1376 runs in 23 innings

4 - Alastair Cook: 1196 runs in 28 innings

5 - Sunil Gavaskar: 1152 runs in 28 innings

The Hallmark of Consistency

Joe Root’s recent milestones are a reflection of his sustained excellence. Whether batting under pressure or anchoring an innings, Root continues to deliver for England. His technique against spin and pace alike, coupled with calm temperament, makes him a modern-day great in red-ball cricket.