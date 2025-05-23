Joe Root Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record: Fastest To 13,000 Test Runs In History

England’s batting maestro Joe Root added another historic feather to his cap, becoming the fastest player to reach 13,000 Test runs. In doing so, he surpassed cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis—an elite club of modern-era legends.

Root achieved the milestone during England’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. Needing just 28 runs at the start of play, the former England captain reached the landmark with a single in the 80th over, bowled by Victor Nyauchi. This was Root’s 153rd Test match, breaking Kallis’s previous record of 159 Tests to reach 13,000 runs.

Fastest to 13,000 Test Runs – Joe Root Leads the Pack

While Root reached the milestone in terms of matches played, he did so in 279 innings—more than Sachin Tendulkar (266) and Jacques Kallis (269). Still, the significance lies in the relentless consistency Root has maintained since his debut in 2012 against India.

Top 5 Fastest to 13,000 Test Runs (By Matches Played):

Joe Root (England) – 153 Matches

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 159 Matches

Rahul Dravid (India) – 160 Matches

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 162 Matches

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 163 Matches

Root also becomes the first England batter and the fifth overall to breach the 13,000-run mark, cementing his place among Test cricket’s all-time greats.

England Dominate Day 1 Against Zimbabwe

The landmark came amid a dominant English batting performance. Returning to host Zimbabwe in a Test for the first time since 2003, England posted a mammoth 498 for 3 at stumps on Day 1. Centuries from Ollie Pope (169*), Ben Duckett (140), and Zak Crawley (124) helped pile on the runs as Zimbabwe’s bowlers toiled without success.

Root, looking aggressive early, was dismissed for 34 off just 44 balls but his brief innings was enough to eclipse a record many thought would stand the test of time.

A Testament to Longevity and Class

Root’s success in red-ball cricket is a testament to his adaptability and hunger for runs. Since his debut, he has weathered the highs and lows of English cricket while emerging as its most reliable performer. Whether it’s the Ashes, subcontinental turners, or seaming English tracks, Root has delivered across all conditions.

Notably, Root has scored over 2,000 Test runs against both Australia and India—two of the strongest bowling lineups in world cricket. He has crossed the 1,000-run mark against nearly every major Test-playing nation, including New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

Joe Root's Test Runs by Opponent (Highlights):

India – 2,846 runs at 58.08 average, 10 centuries

Australia – 2,428 runs at 40.46 average

New Zealand – 1,925 runs at 53.47 average

Sri Lanka – 1,376 runs at 62.54 average

West Indies – 1,513 runs at 56.03 average

Chasing Tendulkar’s All-Time Record

With 13,000 Test runs now behind him, Root inches closer to the all-time record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his Test career with 15,921 runs. At just 34 years old, and still in peak form, Root stands a realistic chance of breaking that hallowed mark in the coming years—potentially rewriting history as Test cricket’s highest run-scorer.