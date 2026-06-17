/Joe Root breaks silence on England's drinking culture amid Ben Stokes nightclub controversy ahead of New Zealand test

"I don't necessarily think that's the way to go. I don't think there's a drinking culture within our team. I think, as I said, there have been occasions where we've let ourselves down, and we've got things wrong. We have to accept that and move forward from that and learn from that, but I also think that when you work towards something for a long time there should be opportunities and chances where you can celebrate that and enjoy that with the team," Root said.