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Joe Root breaks silence on England's drinking culture amid Ben Stokes nightclub controversy ahead of New Zealand test

Joe Root defended England's dressing-room culture ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, insisting isolated incidents should not define the team. The veteran batter also earned praise for his leadership amid the controversy surrounding Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Joe Root breaks silence on England's drinking culture amid Ben Stokes nightclub controversy ahead of New Zealand test
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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