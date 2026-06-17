/Joe Root breaks silence on England's drinking culture amid Ben Stokes nightclub controversy ahead of New Zealand test

England's stand-in captain Joe Root has addressed the growing debate surrounding the team's drinking culture ahead of the second Test against New Zealand at the Oval, following the withdrawal of regular skipper Ben Stokes and all-rounder Gus Atkinson from the squad.
Stokes and Atkinson were removed from the squad after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched an investigation into a nightclub incident involving the duo.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Root rejected the notion that there is a drinking problem within the England dressing room and insisted that players should still be allowed to celebrate special moments together.
"I don't necessarily think that's the way to go. I don't think there's a drinking culture within our team. I think, as I said, there have been occasions where we've let ourselves down, and we've got things wrong. We have to accept that and move forward from that and learn from that, but I also think that when you work towards something for a long time there should be opportunities and chances where you can celebrate that and enjoy that with the team," Root said.
Joe Root on if there’s a drinking culture in England team. pic.twitter.com/eaxTo5OR4t— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 16, 2026
The former England captain also highlighted that not every player in the dressing room consumes alcohol, but team bonding and celebrations remain an important part of the sport.
"Not everyone drinks anyway within our group, but you should be able to get together and celebrate that and spend that time. And some of my greatest memories and fondest memories have been in the dressing room afterwards," he added.
Root's comments quickly gained traction on social media, with several fans praising the veteran batter for his calm and measured response to a sensitive issue.
Many supporters also pointed out that Root repeatedly used the words "we" and "us" while addressing the controversy, viewing it as a sign of leadership and accountability rather than distancing himself from the situation.
Apart from his comments on England's off-field issues, Root is also making headlines for his remarkable Test statistics. Heading into the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval, Root has scored 13,952 Test runs, significantly more than the combined tally of 7,252 runs by the rest of England's playing XI. He also leads the side in Test wickets with 73 scalps, while Jofra Archer is second on the list with 60 wickets.
Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (Captain), Harry Brook, James Rew, Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher and Sonny Baker.
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