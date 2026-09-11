/Joe Root breaks Steve Smith’s record, becomes no. 1 in Test cricket for most catches

England star Joe Root added another major achievement to his remarkable Test career on Thursday after breaking Steve Smith’s record for the most catches in the format.
Root, fielding at first slip, held on to Abdullah Shafique’s catch during Pakistan’s second innings in the third Test at Edgbaston. The dismissal took Root’s tally to 220 catches in 323 innings, moving him to the top of the all-time list.
Root has been one of England’s most dependable fielders in the slip cordon and has regularly produced important catches alongside his prolific run-scoring. The latest milestone adds another record to his already impressive Test career.
Root and Smith have been closely involved in the race for the record, with Root previously moving to the top after surpassing former India batter Rahul Dravid last year. With Smith still active in international cricket, the top spot could change hands again. However, Root’s latest catch has once again put him at the summit of the Test fielding charts.
Among active players, New Zealand’s Tom Latham is also among the leading catchers, although Root and Smith remain well ahead of the rest.
Meanwhile, England continued to dominate the third Test as Pakistan were pushed onto the back foot in their second innings. After England posted 453, Pakistan were reduced to 52/2 while following on, leaving them 268 runs behind. England had already won the opening two Tests of the series and are now in a strong position to complete a 3-0 series sweep.
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