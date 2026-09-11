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Joe Root breaks Steve Smith’s record, becomes no. 1 in Test cricket for most catches

Joe Root has surpassed Steve Smith to become the leading catcher in Test cricket with 220 dismissals. The England star achieved the milestone after taking Abdullah Shafique’s catch at first slip in the third Test.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Joe Root breaks Steve Smith’s record, becomes no. 1 in Test cricket for most catches
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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