Joe Root Calls Mohammed Siraj Fake? England Star Explains ‘Fake Angriness’ Remark After Oval Test Battle

The 5th Test between England and India at The Oval has delivered another absorbing chapter in what has been a riveting series. Joe Root, England's ever-reliable run machine, rose to the occasion with a classy 105 on Day 4, steering England within striking distance of a record run chase of 374. With just 35 runs required and four wickets in hand, Day 5 is poised for a dramatic finale.

Root’s century was laced with elegance and grit, keeping England afloat even as wickets fell at the other end. But what truly captured headlines wasn’t just his batting—it was his cheeky take on Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj that sent ripples across the cricketing world.

"He's Got This Fake Angriness" – Root’s Light-Hearted Dig at Siraj

In the post-match press conference, Root heaped praise on Siraj but added a humorous twist. “He’s got this fake angriness about him sometimes, which I can see straight through,” Root said with a smile. “He’s a character, a real warrior. He’s someone you want on your team. He gives everything for India and credit to him for that.”

The comment, though cheeky, came from a place of respect. Siraj bowled tirelessly, sending down 26 overs—more than any Indian bowler—and picked up two key wickets. Despite bowling across five grueling Tests, his intensity and energy have never waned, earning him the tag of India’s ‘workhorse’ this series.

Siraj’s Grit: The Heartbeat of India’s Bowling Attack

Mohammed Siraj's efforts on Day 4 exemplified his role as India's relentless enforcer. While the scoreboard pressure was firmly against India—England were 301/3 at one point—Siraj’s fiery bursts post-tea saw England stumble to 339/6 before bad light forced early stumps. His ability to generate intensity despite fatigue has won over fans and former players alike.

Root acknowledged this, calling Siraj a "great example" for young cricketers. “It’s his work ethic, his smile, his love for the game. He plays hard but fair. I enjoy playing against him,” Root added, further strengthening the camaraderie between the two fierce competitors.

Prasidh Krishna Also Earns Root’s Respect

Root also addressed a moment of visible frustration after his dismissal, where he punched his bat walking back to the dressing room. Clarifying that it wasn’t directed at Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna, he said, “There was nothing between us. That was just my frustration for missing out.”

The England star had earlier played down any needle from the first innings and lauded Prasidh’s talent, saying, “You don’t play for India as a seamer without a huge amount of talent. He’s going to do great things.”