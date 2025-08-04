‘Joe Root Can Surpass Sachin Tendulkar’: Steve Smith Hails England Star, Targets T20 Return

In a candid interaction with media, Australian batting maestro Steve Smith shared high praise for his England counterpart Joe Root, suggesting that the former England captain has what it takes to surpass Sachin Tendulkar and become the highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.

At present, Root stands more than 2,000 runs behind Tendulkar, who finished his legendary Test career with 15,921 runs from 200 matches. But Smith believes the 34-year-old Englishman is on track to challenge the Indian icon’s seemingly unreachable tally.

“I don’t see why he (Root) cannot go past Sachin,” Smith said. “He’s batting pretty well at the moment and it looks like he’s got a while to play yet. If he keeps going the way he is, there’s certainly a real chance to take over Sachin. That’s for sure.”

‘Root Could Do Better in Australia’

While acknowledging Root’s form and consistency, Smith cheekily remarked that he wouldn’t be too upset if the England batter didn’t improve his record in Australia during the upcoming Ashes series. Root's highest Test score on Australian soil remains 89, a statistic that Australia would like to see remain unchanged this winter.

Smith, who has been a thorn in England’s side during past Ashes encounters, noted that Root’s current form makes him one of the most complete batters in world cricket today.

Root Surges Ahead in the Numbers Game

With over 13,400 Test runs, Root has already left behind many greats, including Steve Smith himself. Smith currently sits on 10,477 Test runs, and although he was once seen as the most dominant red-ball batter of his era, Root has now pulled ahead both statistically and in terms of recent performances.

Flatter Pitches in England Making a Difference

The 36-year-old Smith also pointed out that English pitches in recent times have become more batting-friendly, helping players like Root accumulate runs with greater consistency.

“The pitches in England have been flatter this summer. That definitely makes batting easier,” Smith observed.

Olympic Dream: LA 2028 in Sight

Beyond red-ball cricket, Smith also spoke about his personal goals in the shortest format of the game. With cricket set to make its return to the Olympics in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, Smith revealed that earning a spot in Australia’s squad for the event has become one of his top priorities.

“Since it got announced that LA was going to have the Olympics, it’s been a big goal of mine to get into that team. Playing short-format cricket helps me stay in the mix and improve my chances.”

Smith, who has 5,806 runs in 258 T20 matches, stepped away from ODI cricket to free up time for T20s, hoping it boosts his chances of Olympic selection.

Shifting Focus from ODIs to T20s

With Australia already well-stocked in T20 options, Smith knows he has work to do to earn a place. He hasn't featured in Australia’s T20I side for a while, but remains focused on the opportunity.

“Retiring from one-day cricket was a decision influenced by my Olympic ambitions. It gives me the freedom to play more short-format cricket, get better at it, and hopefully stay on the radar.”

Despite narrowing his focus, Smith continues to transition between formats, something he believes has helped him stay relevant and sharp across all styles of cricket.

“I’ve been able to bounce in and out of formats for a while now, and I’m thankful to still be doing that.”

With cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics adding a fresh goalpost for veteran players, and young stars like Root chasing history in Test cricket, the modern game continues to evolve driven by both milestones and dreams.