Joe Root Continues His Red Hot Form; Joins Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting And More In Elite List

England’s batting mainstay Joe Root etched his name deeper into cricketing history after becoming only the ninth player in international cricket to score 22,000 runs across formats. The milestone was achieved during the ongoing Ashes series, further underlining Root’s consistency and longevity at the highest level of the game.

Root reached the landmark during England’s second innings of the fourth Test, joining an elite list that includes legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli. His achievement reinforces his status as one of the finest batters of the modern era.

A Career Built on Consistency

Since making his international debut in 2012, Root has been a model of consistency across all formats. Known for his elegant strokeplay and adaptability, he has been a mainstay in England’s batting lineup for over a decade. Whether facing pace on lively surfaces or negotiating spin on turning tracks, Root’s technique and temperament have allowed him to thrive in all conditions.

The milestone came during a demanding Ashes campaign, where conditions have tested batters on both sides. Despite England facing stiff resistance from Australia, Root’s achievement stood out as a moment of individual brilliance in a fiercely contested series.

Ashes Summary Of Root

Root, who had never scored a century on Australian soil, finally broke the curse as he scored an unbeaten 138 in the first innings of the second Ashes 2025-26 Test at Brisbane. Despite a century in the Brisbane Test, Root has only managed 234 runs in four Ashes Tests. England, despite winning the recently concluded fourth Test, has conceded the series to the Aussies, as the series scoreline reads 3-1.

In the Boxing Day Test, England defeated Australia by four wickets, registering their first victory on the tour. In the match, England opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue's five-wicket haul helped bowl Australia out for 152 before England collapsed to 110, trailing by 42. Australia then struggled again on a difficult pitch, managing just 132 in their second innings, setting England a target of 175. England's chase was steadied by solid partnerships at the top, and despite a late wobble, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith saw them home to a memorable four-wicket victory.