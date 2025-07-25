Joe Root Creates History At Old Trafford; Joins Alastair Cook And Graham Gooch In Elite List

Former England captain Joe Root has achieved a rare and remarkable milestone by becoming the first player ever to score 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, Manchester. The landmark came during the fourth Test match against India, as Root once again displayed his class with the bat in front of a packed home crowd.

Root reached the milestone during a gritty and fluent knock on Day 3, adding another feather to an already illustrious career. With this, Old Trafford becomes the second venue, after Lord’s, where Root has crossed the four-figure run mark in Test cricket.

Root’s Record at Old Trafford

Root’s performance at Old Trafford over the years has been nothing short of spectacular. Before this Test, he had already scored 978 runs at the venue. The latest innings only strengthened his reputation as a master in home conditions, particularly at Manchester, where few international players have matched his consistency and dominance.

Third-Highest Test Run Scorer in History

With his latest outing, Root also moved past legends Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in the all-time Test run scorers’ list. He now stands behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, with over 13,290 runs to his name. His continued excellence across conditions, especially against strong bowling attacks, has reaffirmed his place among the game's modern greats.

Outstanding Numbers Against India

India has often brought out the best in Root. In 34 Test matches against them, he has amassed over 3,100 runs, including 11 centuries, 12 fifties, and a stellar average above 55. He now shares the record with Steve Smith for most centuries scored against India in Tests, highlighting his dominance over one of the best bowling units in world cricket.

Elite Club at Multiple Venues

By crossing 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, Root joins Alastair Cook (Lord’s & Headingley) and Graham Gooch (Lord’s & The Oval) as the only England batters to score over 1,000 runs at two different venues in Test cricket. This stat underlines his adaptability and mastery across conditions within England, a trait few have matched in recent memory.

As Joe Root raises his bat yet again at Old Trafford, it is more than just another personal milestone. It’s a celebration of skill, longevity, and unwavering determination. With more matches still to come in this fiercely competitive series, cricket fans can expect Root to continue playing a pivotal role, not just for England, but in shaping the narrative of modern Test cricket.