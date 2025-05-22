Joe Root Creates History, Becomes First Englishman To Achieve ‘THIS’ Test Milestone

England's Joe Root has reached a significant milestone in his cricketing career by becoming the first English batter to surpass 13,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this feat on May 22, 2025, during the opening day of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, reaching the landmark with his 28th run of the innings.

Joe Root Stands At 5th

Root's accomplishment places him fifth on the all-time list of Test run-scorers, joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), and Rahul Dravid (13,288). Notably, Root achieved this milestone in his 153rd Test match and 279th innings, making him the fifth-fastest player to reach 13,000 Test runs.

Throughout his Test career, Root has maintained an impressive batting average exceeding 51, amassing 36 centuries and 65 half-centuries. His contributions have been pivotal in England's batting lineup, both at home and abroad. In home conditions, he has scored over 6,775 runs at an average above 55, while in away matches, he has accumulated 5,927 runs at an average of 46.66.

Root's milestone came during a dominant performance by England, who ended the first day with a commanding score of 469 for 2. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett laid a solid foundation with centuries, followed by a rapid century from Ollie Pope. Joe Root ended his innings with 33 runs which includes 3 fours. Root failed to control the pull and the ball got big on him and he failed to keep it down.

Joe Root vs India

Joe Root has established himself as one of the most formidable batsmen against India in Test cricket. Throughout his career, he has played 30 Test matches against India, amassing 2,846 runs at an impressive average of 58.08. This tally includes 10 centuries and 11 half-centuries, with a highest score of 218.

Notably, Root's performance in India has been commendable. In 10 Tests played on Indian soil, he has scored 952 runs at an average of 50.10, including two centuries. His role will be important when India tours England for five-match test series.

This achievement underscores Root's status as one of the premier batsmen in modern cricket and a cornerstone of England's Test team.