/Joe Root creates history, becomes only 2nd player in world after Sachin Tendulkar to...

In a moment that will be etched in cricket folklore, England batter Joe Root crossed the monumental milestone of 14,000 Test runs on Day 4 of the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval on Saturday, June 20.
Root, the 35-year-old batting maestro became just the second player in the history of the game to achieve this feat, joining legendary Sachin Tendulkar in an ultra-exclusive club.
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While Tendulkar achieved the 14,000-run feat in fewer innings (279 to Root's 302), Root actually managed to scale the mountain in fewer total Test matches (165 compared to Tendulkar's 171). It is a staggering testament to Root's sheer consistency and freakish durability since making his debut in Nagpur back in 2012.
The achievement comes at a poetic moment. Leading the side in the absence of the injured Ben Stokes, Root shouldered the burdens of captaincy alongside the immense weight of England's batting order, facing a monumental fourth-innings target of 463 runs set by a fierce Kiwi attack.
Root now sits second on the all-time Test run-scorers list, trailing only Tendulkar and well clear of the rest. With 1,863 (or similar) runs still separating him from the top spot, and at just 35 years old, many believe the all-time record is within his sights if he continues in this vein.
At 35 years old, Root continues to operate at the absolute peak of his powers, boasting a career average of 50, alongside 41 Test centuries - tying him with Ricky Ponting for the joint-third most hundreds in red-ball history.
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With 14,000 runs checked off, the inevitable question now shifts from if Root will break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 15,921 runs, to when. Root currently trails the Indian maestro by fewer than 2,000 runs.
All time highest run scores in Test cricket
1. Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921 runs (200 matches)
2. Joe Root - 14,000* runs (165 matches)
3. Ricky Ponting - 13,378 runs (168 matches)
4. Jacques Kallis - 13,289 runs (166 matches)
5. Rahul Dravid - 13,288 runs (164 matches)
Given England's heavily packed Test schedules and Root's current rhythm of racking up roughly 1,000 to 1,200 runs a year, the English maestro is mathematically on pace to dethrone Tendulkar by mid-2028, health and form permitting.
For now, the cricketing world watches in awe. From a baby-faced technician in 2012 to a ruthless run-compiling machine in 2026, Joe Root has firmly secured his legacy not just as England's greatest ever, but as one of the ultimate titans of the cricket.
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