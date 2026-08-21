Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Joe Root creates history in 1st match of post Bazball era, becomes 1st player in the world to...

Joe Root creates history in 1st match of post Bazball era, becomes 1st player in the world to...

Joe Root has cemented his legacy in international cricket by carving out a remarkable new chapter during the opening match of England's three match Test series against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 07:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 07:35 AM IST
Joe Root creates history in 1st match of post Bazball era, becomes 1st player in the world to...
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Look Back on it shamefully": Australia's loss to Bangladesh has made English bowler Mark Wood believe Ashes' result could have been different
2
3
4
5