/Joe Root creates history in 1st match of post Bazball era, becomes 1st player in the world to...

Joe Root has cemented his legacy in international cricket by carving out a remarkable new chapter during the opening match of England's three match Test series against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds. On Day 2 of the contest, the veteran right handed batter achieved a world first that places him at the very pinnacle of the World Test Championship.
A Historic Milestone in the World Test Championship
The 35-year-old Yorkshire star entered the fixture requiring just 42 runs to reach a monumental career threshold. Having resumed his duties at the crease following Ben Stokes's retirement from international competition in June 2026, Root finished the opening day unbeaten on 37 runs. He secured the remaining five runs needed during the post lunch session on the second day, successfully attaining 3,000 runs in the World Test Championship as captain.
The leading run scorers in the World Test Championship as captain feature the following statistics:
Joe Root (England): 34 matches, 63 innings, 3,000 runs, 228 best score, 50.13 average, 8 hundreds, 13 fifties
Ben Stokes (England): 40 matches, 71 innings, 2,182 runs, 155 best score, 32.56 average, 3 hundreds, 11 fifties
Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka): 24 matches, 45 innings, 2,160 runs, 244 best score, 49.09 average, 6 hundreds, 12 fifties
Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies): 32 matches, 64 innings, 1,994 runs, 160 best score, 32.68 average, 3 hundreds, 12 fifties
Babar Azam (Pakistan): 20 matches, 37 innings, 1,918 runs, 196 best score, 56.41 average, 4 hundreds, 13 fifties
Chasing Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar Records
With this latest achievement secured, attention quickly shifts to additional milestones waiting within the ongoing Leeds fixture. Root currently sits on 7,542 runs in home Tests, leaving him just 79 runs shy of Ricky Ponting's legendary global benchmark of 7,578 runs compiled across 92 home Tests for Australia. To surpass Ponting and claim the top position on the all time list for home Test runs, he needs 37 more runs in the current game.
The top run scorers in home Tests comprise:
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 92 matches, 154 innings, 7,578 runs, 257 best score, 23 hundreds, 38 fifties
Joe Root (England): 88 matches, 154 innings, 7,542 runs, 254 best score, 24 hundreds, 34 fifties
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 94 matches, 153 innings, 7,216 runs, 217 best score, 22 hundreds, 32 fifties
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 81 matches, 129 innings, 7,167 runs, 374 best score, 23 hundreds, 34 fifties
Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 88 matches, 143 innings, 7,035 runs, 224 best score, 23 hundreds, 34 fifties
Furthermore, the English maestro holds 67 half centuries in the longest format of the game. Should he notch a fifty during the first innings at Headingley, he will tie Sachin Tendulkar's legendary world record of 68 Test fifties.
The leading players for half centuries in Test cricket include:
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 200 matches, 15,921 runs, 68 fifties
Joe Root (England): 167 matches, 14,156 runs, 67 fifties
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies): 164 matches, 11,867 runs, 66 fifties
Rahul Dravid (India): 164 matches, 13,288 runs, 63 fifties
Allan Border (Australia): 156 matches, 11,174 runs, 63 fifties
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 168 matches, 13,378 runs, 62 fifties
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