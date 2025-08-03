Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2941077https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/joe-root-creates-wtc-history-becomes-1st-player-to-achieve-this-massive-record-2941077.html
NewsCricket
JOE ROOT

Joe Root Creates WTC History, Becomes 1st Player To Achieve This MASSIVE Record

England star Joe Root created history on Day 4 of the fifth Test against India at the Oval after hitting a fantastic century. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 09:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Joe Root Creates WTC History, Becomes 1st Player To Achieve This MASSIVE Record Pic credit: IANS

Star England batter Joe Root created ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history on Day 4 of the fifth Test against India at the Oval. During England's run chase, Root became the first-ever batter to score 6000 runs in WTC history .

Playing his 69th Test, Root is the leading run-getter in WTC, having featured in all four editions of the tournament so far.  

With 20 centuries and 22 half-centuries, Root averages over 52, and is followed by Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes and Travis Head in the top-five of the WTC charts.

Most Runs In World Test Championship

Batter                          Matches    Runs

Joe Root                       69*         6000*

Steve Smith                 55           4278

Marnus Labuschagne  53           4225

Ben Stokes                  57        3616

Travis Head                52        3300

Notably, the former England skipper has been on a milestone-achieving spree during the ongoing five-Test series against India. In Manchester, Root had overtaken Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter in Men’s Tests.

The seasoned England batter slammed his 39th Test century in the ongoing Oval Test and jumped to the fourth spot in the tally for most centuries in the longest format of the game.

Most Hundreds In Test Cricket

51 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
45 - Jacques Kallis (SA)
41 - Ricky Ponting (AUS)
39 - Joe Root (ENG)*
38 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

The 34-year-old also has the most catches as an outfield player in the longest format, a tally he topped during the ongoing series against India. Root's form with the bat holds England in good stead as they continue to embark on a big chase against India with the five-Test series on the line.

Hosts England currently lead 2-1 in the five-match Test series, following memorable wins at Headingley and Lord’s.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK