Joe Root Dismisses Critics: 'Ashes 2025-26 Is About England, Not My Century'

As England gears up for the highly anticipated Ashes 2025-26 clash in Australia, senior batter Joe Root has addressed the mounting criticism over his elusive century on Australian soil. The Ashes series, scheduled from November 21, 2025, to January 8, 2026, promises to be a defining moment for Root and the England squad as they aim to break a 15-year winless streak in Australia.

Root’s Response to Australian Critics

Over the years, Root has faced repeated scrutiny from former Australian stars, including Darren Lehmann, David Warner, and Greg Blewett, who highlighted his inability to score a Test century in Australia. Root, however, has remained unfazed, stressing that personal milestones take a backseat to team success.

"They are going to say what they want to say anyway so why bother worrying about it," Root told BBC Sport. "When we look back in five years, no-one is going to remember what Matthew Hayden said to me or Greg Blewett, Mark Waugh, whoever it is. They are going to look back on the scoreline and think that is a historic England win or not."

Despite his record of 892 runs in 27 Test innings at an average of 35.68, including nine fifties, the much-anticipated century continues to elude him. Root’s highest score Down Under remains 89. Yet, the England stalwart insists his focus is firmly on team performance rather than personal glory.

A New Approach for Ashes 2025-26

Root highlighted the advantage of traveling without the burden of captaincy, noting that his experience and understanding of conditions have grown substantially since previous tours. "I go there in a completely different capacity to last time, with different circumstances, a lot more experience now, and I feel like I have a really good understanding of my game and how I want to manage it in the conditions," he explained.

For Root, the Ashes 2025-26 presents an opportunity not only to score runs but also to contribute as a senior figure guiding England’s pace-heavy bowling attack. He expressed excitement about the squad’s firepower, which includes Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, and Josh Tongue, capable of consistently bowling over 90mph.

"The thing that I'm most excited about is going there with a completely different approach as a playing group. We're going to hit them with something quite different in terms of our bowling attack," Root said. "It’s not about using the same formula and expecting different results; we’re trying something new, which is really exciting."

England’s Chances and the Pressure on Root

With the Ashes series in Australia notoriously challenging for visiting sides, England’s renewed strategy and pace-dominant lineup offer a glimmer of hope for a historic win. Root acknowledged the team’s opportunity, stating: "If I am scoring runs and scoring heavily, it gives us a great chance to win a series out in Australia."

The senior batter also dismissed the ongoing jibes from David Warner and Greg Blewett as part of the Ashes’ traditional banter. He remains focused on the bigger picture: team performance, mentorship, and leaving a lasting impact on England’s Test legacy.