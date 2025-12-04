Joe Root Ends Century Drought In Australia, Matthew Hayden Who Promised To Go Nude If He Failed To Score A Ton Reacts - WATCH

Joe Root has ended one of the last remaining question marks in his illustrious career by scoring his first Test century in Australia during the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Despite accumulating over 13,000 Test runs; second only to Indian great Sachin Tendulkar; Root had never reached a three-figure score in any format Down Under, making this milestone highly anticipated ahead of the series. England went into the innings in deep trouble, reduced to 5-2 after early strikes from Mitchell Starc. Root walked in at the third over and, alongside Zak Crawley, stitched together a record partnership to stabilize the innings. He went on to add a 50-run stand with Harry Brook before Brook fell to a wild shot. Subsequent wickets fell, but Root was joined by Will Jacks, who guided him to the century.

ALSO READ - Rohit Sharma's T20 Comeback Confirmed! 5 Reasons Why HITMAN Will Return To Shortest Format; Tournament & Dates Revealed

Root's Hundred

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Root’s landmark came off 181 balls against the bowling of Scott Boland, with the Yorkshireman reaching his fifty from just 83 deliveries. He celebrated in his trademark understated style removing his helmet, kissing the badge, and raising both his bat and badge to acknowledge the achievement. This was Root’s 40th Test century and his first in 30 innings on Australian soil.

The century also spared Australia legend Matthew Hayden from fulfilling a humorous pre-series promise. Hayden had vowed, “I’ll walk nude around the MCG if he doesn’t get a hundred this summer.”

Matthew Hayden Reacts

Speaking on the occasion, Hayden posted on the official England X account:

"G'day Joe, congratulations mate on 100 here in Australia. Took you a while, and there was no one that had more skin in the game than me, literally. I was backing you in for 100 in a good way. So mate, congratulations, 10, 50s and finally 100. You little ripper mate, have a beauty and bloody enjoy it."

MESSAGE FROM MATTHEW HAYDEN - THIS IS GOLD...!!! pic.twitter.com/SsOeeTprqs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 4, 2025

Earlier Hayden had promised to walk nude if Root fails to score century this Ashes series.

Record Setter

Root’s achievement provides a significant boost to England fans and secures a personal triumph for the batsman in one of the most challenging playing conditions in international cricket. His performance at the Gabba not only cements his status as one of England’s all-time greats but also addresses the long-standing critique of his performances in Australia.

Joe Root is now just 11 centuries shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test hundreds. In terms of Test centuries scored in this decade, Root leads the pack with 23, followed by Kane Williamson with 12. Other notable performers include Harry Brook, Shubman Gill, and Steve Smith with 10 each, Ollie Pope with 9, and Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Nic Maddinson each with 8 centuries.