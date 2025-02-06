Joe Root Gets ’Nelson’ Moment Recorded In His Name Against India - Details

In the ongoing first ODI between India and England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, star batter Joe Root came up with a 'Nelson Moment', as he was snared when England had scored 111 runs after losing 4 wickets.

Talking about the game, England decided to bat first and they started off well by showing the aggressive style of play. During the 19th over by Ravindra Jadeja, England’s batter Joe Root got out via LBW on the third delivery. England was batting at 111 runs when Root got out and it created a 'Nelson Moment’.

What is Nelson moment?

In cricketing terms, Nelson is used to describe when a team or an individual score 111 or a multiple of 111. It is named after Admiral Lord Nelson. Identically, a score of 222 is termed as double Nelson and a score of 333 is called a triple Nelson.

Ahead of the game, the Indian team sustained a major blow when their star batter Virat Kohli got injured. As a result, he failed to find a spot in India’s Playing XI for the first ODI against England. Kohli injured his knee a night before the game and was asked to rest.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana have been handed their maiden ODI caps, with the former replacing Kohli.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.