Joe Root Inches Closer To Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Another Historic Test Record In Ongoing Series Against India

Joe Root is on the course to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most half-centuries in Test cricket. He is only three short of breaking Sachin's legendary record. He is also close to breaking the former India cricketer's record for most runs in Test cricket. Root recently added to his tally with an unbeaten 53* in the first Test against India at Headingley, narrowing the gap to just two. With four Tests remaining in the ongoing five-match series, the chance to make history is very much alive.

The Weight of the Record

Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 68 half-centuries stood untouched for a decade since his retirement in 2013. While many have matched his prowess in runs and centuries, this particular feat has proven elusive until now. Root, with his combination of consistency, elegance, and longevity, has quietly crept toward the summit. This milestone, if achieved, will not only place Root atop the leaderboard for Test fifties but will also reflect his remarkable adaptability across formats and eras.

Most half-centuries in Test cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar - 68

Joe Root - 66

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 66

Rahul Dravid - 63

Allan Border - 63

Ricky Ponting - 62

Remaining Matches: A Golden Opportunity

With four more matches to be played in the 2025 Test series against India, Root has several chances to secure at least two more half-centuries. Given his track record at home and his hunger for milestones, it wouldn’t be surprising if the record is broken before the end of the third Test.

Not Just Fifties – Other Milestones Beckon

Root is also climbing the ladder in other prestigious rankings: All-time Test runs list: Within striking distance of Ricky Ponting (13,378), Fielding milestones: Recently equalled Rahul Dravid’s record of 210 catches by a non-wicketkeeper.

What This Means for Test Cricket

In an era dominated by T20 headlines, Root’s steady pursuit of Test greatness is a reminder of the enduring value of patience, technique, and temperament. Surpassing Tendulkar’s record, especially against India, adds even more symbolic weight to this achievement.