Joe Root Is Just Two Runs Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘THIS’ Historic Record In England

As the much-anticipated Test series between India and England kicks off at Headingley, all eyes will be on Joe Root, not just for his form or leadership, but for a record that could mark a significant moment in the history of India–England cricketing battles. The former England captain is on the verge of surpassing a monumental record held by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar’s Benchmark in England–India Tests

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, holds the record for the most Test runs by any player in India–England matches played in England, with a tally of 1,575 runs. Tendulkar achieved this feat across 17 Tests, averaging 54.31, with 4 centuries and 8 fifties.

Root Just Two Runs Away from Making History

Joe Root currently stands at 1,574 runs in just 15 Tests against India in England, boasting a staggering average of 74.95. He has already scored 7 centuries and 5 fifties, indicating not only consistency but dominance in home conditions against a high-quality Indian attack. With just two more runs, Root will surpass Tendulkar and become the highest run-scorer in India vs England Tests played in England, a symbolic record that highlights his mastery of red-ball cricket.

Root vs India: A Rivalry of Excellence

Joe Root's success against India isn't limited to English soil. Across all Tests against India, Root has scored 2,846 runs in 30 matches at an average of over 58, with 10 centuries, the most by any England player in this rivalry. He has often been the thorn in India’s side, playing match-defining knocks at crucial moments.

While bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah have managed to trouble him (Bumrah has dismissed Root nine times), the Englishman’s ability to bounce back and lead from the front has been remarkable. He is the biggest threat to India in the 5 match test series, and if India wants to seal the series then they shoould have a separate plan for Joe Root.