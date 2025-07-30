Joe Root Just 54 Runs Away From Historic World Test Championship Record

England’s star batter Joe Root is on the brink of creating World Test Championship (WTC) history. Having already cemented his place as the leading run-scorer in the competition, Root now stands just 54 runs away from becoming the first cricketer ever to score 6,000 runs in WTC history.

Root has dominated the WTC scoring charts since its inception. He was also the first batter to breach 5,000 runs in the Test Championship and is now poised to take the record even further by becoming the inaugural member of the 6K club.

Players With Most Runs in WTC History

Joe Root (Eng) - 5,946

Steve Smith (Aus) - 4,278

Marnus Labuschagne (Aus) - 4,225

Ben Stokes (Eng) - 3,616

Travis Head (Aus) - 3,300

Root’s lead at the top is immense; he is more than 1,600 runs ahead of second-placed Steve Smith, underlining his unmatched consistency and longevity in the format.

Record Awaits at The Oval

The upcoming 5th Test at The Oval against India will offer Root the perfect opportunity to etch his name deeper into WTC history. Root’s recent form has been exceptional; he scored a match-defining 150 at Old Trafford in the 4th Test, cementing his place as one of England’s most reliable batters.

Root’s Legacy Continues

Root’s achievements don’t end with the WTC. He recently overtook cricket greats like Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket, behind only Sachin Tendulkar. This looming WTC record will further solidify his place as one of the modern era’s greatest Test batters.

Final Word

With only 54 runs separating him from a historic milestone, Joe Root will enter the 5th Test at The Oval with plenty of motivation. Should he reach the mark, he will not just break a record, he will set a standard that future generations will aspire to match.

Root’s consistency, temperament, and hunger for runs have defined his career, and this milestone will be another chapter in his remarkable journey in Test cricket.