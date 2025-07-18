Joe Root Nears Historic World Test Championship Feat, Just 204 Runs Away From Creating Massive Record

England’s batting stalwart Joe Root is on the verge of setting a historic benchmark. The former England Test captain needs just 204 more runs to become the first-ever player to reach 6,000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC), a record no one else has touched since the competition's inception.

A Modern-Day Maestro in Whites

Joe Root has long been the backbone of England’s Test batting lineup. His consistency, technique, and temperament have earned him global respect as one of the finest Test batters of this generation. In the World Test Championship era, Root has taken his game to another level.

In just 67 Test matches, Root has already scored 5,796 runs, averaging nearly 59.80. This makes him the leading run-scorer in WTC history, well ahead of his closest competitor, Australia’s Steve Smith, who has 4,278 runs.

What Sets Root Apart?

Root’s ability to adapt across conditions, whether it’s spinning pitches in Asia or seam-friendly conditions in England or Australia, is what sets him apart from the rest. His footwork against spinners, elegance through the covers, and sheer grit against fast bowlers have defined some of England’s finest recent Test performances. Moreover, Root’s mental resilience and humility on and off the field make him a true ambassador of the game.

Indian Connection: Where Do Indian Batters Stand?

While Root leads the WTC charts, here’s where others stand:

Steve Smith (Australia) – 4,278 runs

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) – 3,868 runs

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 2,964 runs

Rohit Sharma (India) – 2,716 runs (11th overall)

Will He Do It in the Next Test?

With the ongoing Test series and more matches to come in the WTC cycle, Root has ample opportunity to add the 204 runs needed. Given his current form, it might not even take more than two innings for him to make history.