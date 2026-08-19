As England prepares to lock horns with Pakistan in an upcoming three-match red-ball series, former skipper Joe Root finds himself on the brink of rewriting international cricket record books. Returning to lead the national side, Root enters the opening fixture commencing Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at his beloved home venue of Headingley in Leeds carrying the opportunity to eclipse legendary Australian batsman Ricky Ponting for the most runs scored in home Test matches.
Chasing Ponting's Home Test Landmark
Entering his eighty-eighth Test appearance for his country in familiar surroundings, the Yorkshire star has accumulated 7,500 runs across 153 innings on home soil. If Root manages to score at least 79 runs in the first Pakistan Test then he will go past Ponting and take the No. 1 spot on the list of batters with the most runs in home Tests.
Ponting previously established the benchmark by aggregating 7,578 runs through 154 innings across 92 appearances in Australia. Behind this leading duo sit iconic figures such as India's Sachin Tendulkar, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, and South Africa's all-rounder Jacques Kallis.
Most Runs in Home Tests
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 92 matches, 154 innings, 7,578 runs, 257 best score, 56.97 average, 23 hundreds, 38 fifties
Joe Root (England): 87 matches, 153 innings, 7,500 runs, 254 best score, 54.34 average, 24 hundreds, 34 fifties
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 94 matches, 153 innings, 7,216 runs, 217 best score, 52.67 average, 22 hundreds, 32 fifties
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 81 matches, 129 innings, 7,167 runs, 374 best score, 59.72 average, 23 hundreds, 34 fifties
Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 88 matches, 143 innings, 7,035 runs, 224 best score, 56.73 average, 23 hundreds, 34 fifties
Milestone Targets At Headingley And Global Country Records
Beyond the global home-run record, the English stalwart has a localized milestone within his sights at Leeds. Having played 11 matches at Headingley yielding 763 runs, he requires 135 more runs to surpass Geoff Boycott's historic tally of 897 runs, which would crown him as England's highest run-getter at the venue. The absolute ground record belongs to Australian great Don Bradman, who collected 963 runs in just six innings.
Furthermore, having already established himself as his nation's premier run-scorer across both Tests and One-Day Internationals, Root has compiled 11,834 runs domestically across all international formats. Accumulating 166 runs during the Headingley contest will elevate him into an exclusive club as the sixth player globally, and the first Englishman, to reach 12,000 international runs within a single country.
Most International Runs in a Single Country (All Formats)
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 258 matches, 313 innings, 14,192 runs, 217 best score, 50.32 average, 42 hundreds, 70 fifties
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 249 matches, 308 innings, 13,117 runs, 257 best score, 47.69 average, 36 hundreds, 70 fifties
Virat Kohli (India): 231 matches, 259 innings, 12,780 runs, 254* best score, 58.35 average, 41 hundreds, 63 fifties
Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 234 matches, 282 innings, 12,305 runs, 224 best score, 51.48 average, 29 hundreds, 75 fifties
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 235 matches, 270 innings, 12,043 runs, 287 best score, 49.55 average, 26 hundreds, 60 fifties
Joe Root (England): 197 matches, 257 innings, 11,834 runs, 254 best score, 52.83 average, 34 hundreds, 60 fifties
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 249 matches, 281 innings, 11,679 runs, 374 best score, 46.16 average, 27 hundreds, 64 fifties
Allan Border (Australia): 263 matches, 308 innings, 9,811 runs, 205 best score, 36.88 average, 16 hundreds, 58 fifties
England won the toss and chose to field first.
Playing XI
Pakistan (Playing XI): Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha(c), Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas
England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root(c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith(w), Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
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