Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Joe Root on cusp of history, need 79 runs vs Pakistan to break Ricky Ponting's this major record

Joe Root on cusp of history, need 79 runs vs Pakistan to break Ricky Ponting's this major record

As England prepares to lock horns with Pakistan in an upcoming three-match red-ball series, former skipper Joe Root finds himself on the brink of rewriting international cricket record books.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Joe Root on cusp of history, need 79 runs vs Pakistan to break Ricky Ponting's this major record
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Joe Root on cusp of history, need 79 runs vs Pakistan to break Ricky Ponting's this major record
2
3
4
5