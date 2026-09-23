/Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in elite record, but Virat Kohli remains untouched

Joe Root added another remarkable chapter to his international career on Tuesday, moving past Sachin Tendulkar in the race to 23,000 international runs during England's opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Durham.
The England batter reached the landmark in his 521st international innings, making him the second-fastest player to accumulate 23,000 runs across formats. Tendulkar had reached the same mark in 522 innings, while Virat Kohli remains the quickest, having completed the feat in 490 innings.
Fastest to 23000 Runs in Intl Cricket
490 Inngs - Virat Kohli
521 Inngs - Joe Root
522 Inngs - Sachin Tendulkar
544 Inngs - Ricky Ponting
551 Inngs - Jacques Kallis
568 Inngs - Kumar Sangakkara
576 Inngs - Rahul Dravid
645 Inngs - Mahela Jayawardene
Root Joins Exclusive 23,000 Run Club
Root needed only three runs when he walked into the milestone moment and completed the landmark with a wristy boundary. His achievement also made him the first Englishman and only the eighth batter overall to cross 23,000 international runs.
The exclusive list now features Tendulkar, Kohli and Rahul Dravid from India, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, Australia's Ricky Ponting, South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Root.
Root's milestone came during an innings in which he contributed 44 runs from 52 balls as England posted 265 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 176. Will Jacks was the star with the ball, claiming 5/22 as England secured an 89 run victory at Chester-le-Street.
Tendulkar Records Remain In Root's Sight
The latest achievement is another instance of Root edging closer to numbers long associated with Tendulkar. The Englishman has already overtaken the Indian great for the most half centuries in Test cricket. The bigger statistical target, however, remains Tendulkar's record tally of 15,921 Test runs. Root currently has 14,278 Test runs, leaving him 1,643 runs short of the benchmark. He has also played 169 Tests, meaning he is 31 matches away from Tendulkar's record of 200 Test appearances.
Root, who will turn 36 in December this year, continues to add to an already extraordinary career across formats.
Root's ODI Record Often Goes Under The Radar
While much of the discussion around Root has centred on his Test achievements, his ODI numbers underline his importance in England's white ball setup as well. Before the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Root had accumulated 7,826 ODI runs at an average of more than 51, including 20 centuries. He is already England's leading run scorer in ODI cricket.
His latest landmark therefore carries significance beyond the 23,000 run figure. Root has now moved ahead of Tendulkar on the fastest route to that number, while Kohli continues to occupy the top position on the list.
At 35, Root remains firmly among the most productive batters of his generation, with several major career milestones still within reach.
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