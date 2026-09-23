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Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in elite record, but Virat Kohli remains untouched

Joe Root added another remarkable chapter to his international career on Tuesday, moving past Sachin Tendulkar in the race to 23,000 international runs during England's opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Durham.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 07:43 AM IST
Joe Root overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in elite record, but Virat Kohli remains untouched
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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