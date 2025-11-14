Joe Root Promises To 'Repay The Favour' As He Backs Ben Stokes For First Ashes Tour As Captain

England star batter Joe Root has expressed his commitment to giving back to skipper Ben Stokes, acknowledging the immense support and sacrifice the all-rounder made during Root’s tenure as Test captain. As Stokes prepares to lead England for the first time in an Ashes series in Australia, Root believes it is now his turn to step up.

Stokes’ Evolution: From Raw Talent to Tactical Leader

From his gritty 122 on a tough, cracked surface at the WACA in 2013 to becoming the driving force behind England’s revolutionary ‘Bazball’ approach, Ben Stokes has undergone a remarkable transformation. Once known for his fearless stroke play and raw aggression, Stokes is now recognised as a strategic leader alongside head coach Brendon McCullum.

Their aggressive, positive brand of Test cricket has revived England’s red-ball fortunes, and the upcoming Ashes tour will be the biggest test yet for this new era, especially as England have failed to win a Test in Australia since their famous 2010-11 triumph.

Root: “He Gave Everything to Help Me”

Root admitted he owes Stokes a deep sense of gratitude for the way the all-rounder supported him during his captaincy. Stokes played through physical and mental strain to ensure the Test side remained competitive while England’s white-ball teams under Eoin Morgan took centre stage, leading up to the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Root said:

“He threw everything into helping me out when I was England captain… He would do everything he could to help my England team when I was captain, and it is now my opportunity and my turn to repay that favour.”

Root emphasised that his role now extends beyond scoring runs. “As a senior player, whether that is in terms of performance on the field, that is the most important one, or messaging within the team, trying to create something outside of the norm, that is my role.”

Stokes’ Environment Has Sparked Root’s Best Form Stokes has often highlighted that this could be a defining tour for Root, and statistics back the sentiment. Under Stokes’ captaincy, Root has flourished, scoring 2,883 runs at an average of 52.41, including 10 centuries and 12 fifties in 63 innings.

Root revealed he frequently leaned on Stokes when the pressure mounted during his captaincy. “He had always had that lead-from-the-front mentality… He was the person I would always call upon, and you could see those leadership traits in him.”

The Stokes-McCullum Effect: Confidence, Freedom, and Unity

Root praised the culture created under Stokes and McCullum, calling it the most impressive aspect of England’s transformation. “He has created an environment where guys feel they can express themselves and become the best players their skill set can be.”

Even during difficult moments, Root believes the positive environment increases the team’s ability to fight back. “Sometimes even when things are not going well, if you can still create a good environment, you are more likely to turn things back in your favour.”

Ashes Countdown Begins

With Root determined to repay Stokes’ unwavering support and Stokes ready to make his mark as Ashes captain in Australia, England’s preparation intensifies. Their journey begins with the first Test in Perth on November 21.