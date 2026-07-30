/Joe Root returns back as England Test captain, replaces retired Ben Stokes

Joe Root has been reappointed as England’s Test captain, succeeding Ben Stokes after the all-rounder’s shock retirement from international cricket last month. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the decision on Thursday, 30 July 2026, with Root set to lead the side in the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, which begins on August 19.
Alongside Root's reappointment, former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming has been named England's new Test head coach, replacing Brendon McCullum.
ALSO READ: Stephen Fleming replaces Brendon McCullum as England men's Test coach
The 35-year-old Root previously captained England in a record 65 Tests between 2017 and 2022, recording 27 wins, 27 losses and 11 draws. He stepped down in 2022, citing the personal toll of the role, and thrived thereafter purely as a batter under Stokes and former head coach Brendon McCullum.
He briefly returned as interim captain for the second Test against New Zealand in June after Stokes was stood down following a nightclub incident.
Although vice-captain Harry Brook was considered for the post, the ECB leadership, headed by Managing Director Robert Key, opted to keep Brook focused on guiding England’s white-ball teams, paving the way for Root's second full tenure in charge of the red-ball side.
"It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England Men’s Test captain again. The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with [Brendon] McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward," said Root in an ECB statement.
"The opportunity to do that alongside Stephen is also a huge motivator. He has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working with him and helping to build a winning environment," he added.
As England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, he brings experience and stability to a side seeking to rebuild after a turbulent period marked by the end of the "Bazball" era under Stokes and McCullum.
Root and Fleming inherit the leadership during a critical transition period as England prepares for their upcoming home Test series against Pakistan starting August 19, with Marcus Trescothick serving as interim head coach in the lead-up.
The ultimate focal point for the new leadership core remains building a squad capable of reclaiming the Ashes in Australia.
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