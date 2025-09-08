Advertisement
JOE ROOT

Joe Root’s Heartwarming Gesture: Gifts Gloves To Young Fan After Century, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Joe Root gifted his batting gloves to a young fan after scoring a century in England’s third ODI against South Africa, creating a viral wholesome moment. Root’s 19th ODI ton, Jacob Bethell’s maiden hundred, and Jos Buttler’s late blitz powered England to 414/5 before dismantling South Africa. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
Joe Root’s Heartwarming Gesture: Gifts Gloves To Young Fan After Century, Video Goes Viral - WatchImage Source: X/EnglandCricket

ENG vs SA: England batter Joe Root gave fans a moment to remember during the third ODI against South Africa at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. After his brilliant century, Root surprised a young spectator by handing him his batting gloves on the way back to the dressing room.

Young Fan Left Speechless

The incident took place when a boy approached the seating area with his phone, aiming to capture Root on camera. Instead, Root stopped and handed him his gloves, leaving the youngster stunned. The boy’s jaw-dropping reaction and refusal to share the gloves, even with a family member beside him, added to the heartwarming moment.

Viral Moment On Social Media

The wholesome clip has gone viral, drawing admiration from fans and commentators alike. These weren’t just ordinary gloves either Root had just scored a superb 96-ball century with them. His innings featured only six boundaries but showcased remarkable running between the wickets, underlining his class and ODI temperament.

Root, Bethell Shine With The Bat

Root’s ton was his 19th in ODIs and a key part of England’s mammoth total of 414/5. He found solid support in Jacob Bethell, who struck his maiden professional century with a blazing 110. The 21-year-old smashed 13 fours and three sixes in his 76-ball knock, reaching his milestone with England’s third-fastest century against South Africa.

Buttler Adds Finishing Touches

England’s dominance with the bat was capped off by skipper Jos Buttler, who hammered an unbeaten 62 off just 32 deliveries. The trio’s efforts ensured England posted one of their biggest totals in recent times, leaving South Africa reeling.

South Africa’s Worst Defeat Ever

England handed South Africa the worst defeat in ODI history, thrashing the visitors by 342 runs in Southampton on Sunday. Jofra Archer’s fiery spell and Jacob Bethell’s maiden century powered England to 415 before the Proteas collapsed for just 72 in 20.5 overs, surpassing India’s 317-run win over Sri Lanka in 2023.

