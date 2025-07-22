Joe Root’s Historic Test Awaits At Manchester: All Set To Surpass Legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting In All-Time Test Runs

ENG vs IND: England’s batting maestro Joe Root is poised to create history in the fourth Test against India, beginning July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Root, already one of the greatest Test batters of the modern era, is just a few runs away from overtaking some of the sport's biggest legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting in the list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket.

5 Highest Run Scorers In Test Cricket History

Player Runs Team 1. Sachin Tendulkar 15,921 India 2. Ricky Ponting 13,378 Australia 3. Jacques Kallis 13,289 South Africa 4. Rahul Dravid 13,288 India 5. Joe Root 13,259 England

Just 31 Runs Away From Surpassing Dravid & Kallis

Root currently stands at 13,259 runs in 156 Test matches. With just 31 more runs, he will leapfrog Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs) and Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs) two stalwarts of the game. Given Root’s recent form, this milestone is likely to be achieved early in the upcoming Test at Manchester.

Next Target: Ricky Ponting at No. 2

Once Root moves past Dravid and Kallis, his next goal will be Ricky Ponting, who is second on the all-time list with 13,378 runs. Root needs 119 runs to surpass the former Australian captain and secure second place in the prestigious ranking a remarkable feat that highlights his consistency and hunger for big runs.

Tendulkar’s Everest Still Ahead

At the top of the all-time list is Sachin Tendulkar, with a mammoth 15,921 Test runs. While that figure remains a distant dream, Root, at age 34 and with his fitness and form intact, could still have several productive years left in red-ball cricket. If he continues at his current pace, even Tendulkar’s record might not be entirely out of reach.

Strong Comeback in India Series

After a quiet start to the current five-match series against India, Root bounced back in spectacular fashion with a century at Lord’s in the third Test. His composed ton played a crucial role in England’s thrilling 22-run victory, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead in the series.

So far in this series, Root has scored 253 runs in 3 matches at an impressive average of 50.60, including one century and a fifty. Though he is currently eighth among the top run-scorers in the series, his recent form suggests he’s peaking at the right time.

37 Test Centuries & Still Going Strong

Joe Root already boasts 37 Test hundreds, which places him fifth on the all-time list of most Test centuries. His career batting average of 50.80 speaks volumes of his elite-level consistency over the years.

With the series hanging in the balance and the prestigious Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on the line, the fourth Test could not only be pivotal for the series outcome but also for Joe Root’s legacy. If he continues his golden run with the bat, the Manchester Test might be remembered as a defining chapter in his illustrious career.

As Root prepares to walk out at Old Trafford, cricket fans across the globe will be watching closely not just to see if England can take an unassailable 3-1 lead, but also to witness history in the making.