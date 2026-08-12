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Joe Root scraps England curfew for Pakistan Tests, urges players to 'be grown adults'

The latest decision marks a clear departure from the ECB's player behaviour guidelines introduced in July following a string of off-field alcohol-related incidents.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 12:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
Joe Root scraps England curfew for Pakistan Tests, urges players to 'be grown adults'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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