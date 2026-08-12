/Joe Root scraps England curfew for Pakistan Tests, urges players to 'be grown adults'

“I don't want people to feel like they can't enjoy winning a Test match because they want to have a beer or, at the right time, let their hair down, and then that's absolutely fine. We're human beings at the end of the day. You know what your responsibilities are, you know how you need to prepare for a Test match and what it takes, and the effects that these things can have on you. So be smart, be sensible, and just be an adult."