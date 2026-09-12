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Joe Root scripts history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test half-centuries

Joe Root’s record-breaking 69th Test half-century helped him move past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 68. The milestone came as Root’s unbeaten 62 guided England to an eight-wicket win and a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Joe Root scripts history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test half-centuries
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Joe Root scripts history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test half-centuries
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