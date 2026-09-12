/Joe Root scripts history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most Test half-centuries

Joe Root added another milestone to his remarkable Test career as England batter became the first player to register 69 half-centuries in the format. Root reached the landmark during England's successful chase in the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston.
Joe Root's remarkable consistency in Test cricket produced another record on Saturday as the England batter moved to the top of the list for most half-centuries in the longest format.
Root brought up his 69th Test fifty during England's chase of 130 against Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston. The milestone took him past India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his Test career with 68 half-centuries.
Root eventually remained unbeaten on 62 as England completed an eight-wicket victory and sealed a 3-0 series sweep. Jordan Cox also played a crucial role in the chase, finishing unbeaten on 59.
The latest achievement is another addition to Root's extraordinary Test numbers. The England batter had entered the third Test level with Tendulkar after scoring 66 in the opening Test at Headingley. His unbeaten contribution at Edgbaston has now taken him one clear of the former India star.
Root's 69 half-centuries have come alongside his status as England's leading Test run-scorer, underlining the consistency he has maintained across his international career.
The record also came on a day when England needed Root's experience. Chasing 130, the hosts suffered an early setback after losing both openers in the opening over. Root then combined with Cox to take control of the chase and guide England across the finish line.
England's victory at Edgbaston completed a dominant 3-0 result in the three-match Test series. The hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after convincing wins at Headingley and Lord's before heading into the final Test.
Pakistan, however, showed greater resistance in their second innings at Edgbaston. Shan Masood scored 95, while Azan Awais, Babar Azam and debutant Razaullah also struck half-centuries as Pakistan recovered from a poor start and set England a target of 130.
England's chase initially threatened to become complicated after the early loss of both openers. But Root and Cox ensured there was no further drama, putting together the partnership that took England to victory.
With his unbeaten 62, Root moved ahead of Tendulkar in the list of batters with the most Test half-centuries.
Joe Root - 69
Sachin Tendulkar - 68
Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 66
Rahul Dravid - 63
Allan Border - 63
Ricky Ponting - 62
Root's latest record is significant not only because of the name he has overtaken, but also because it reflects the extraordinary longevity and consistency of his Test career. At Edgbaston, that consistency once again translated into a match-winning contributing, allowing Root to finish the Pakistan series with both a historic individual record and an unbeaten score that helped England complete a clean sweep.
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