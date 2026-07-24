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Joe Root set to return as England test captain, Harry Brook to lead white-ball teams

Joe Root is reportedly set to return as England’s Test captain after Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket. The move would allow Harry Brook to focus on leading England’s white-ball teams.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
Joe Root set to return as England test captain, Harry Brook to lead white-ball teams
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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