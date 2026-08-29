Capitalizing on an 180 run deficit, the hosts lost two early wickets before Emilio Gay and the record breaking captain stabilized the innings. The latter eventually departed after being trapped leg before wicket by Mohammad Ali for 24 runs off 37 deliveries, leaving the partnership at 60 for 3 in 16.3 overs. Harry Brook survived an initial scare when an lbw decision was overturned via review after replays confirmed a clear edge off his first ball. By the conclusion of the day's play, the English side reached 81 for 3 in 22 overs with a commanding lead of 261 runs, supported by Emilio Gay on 30 runs from 69 balls and Harry Brook on 7 runs from 13 balls, while Mohammad Ali claimed figures of 1 wicket for 27 runs from 6 overs and Mohammad Abbas delivered 8 overs conceding 27 runs.