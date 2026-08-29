Amid a challenging run of form during the ongoing red ball assignment against Pakistan, England captain Joe Root has secured a historic milestone by eclipsing Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the leading run scorer in home conditions within the format. The prolific English batter pushed his career tally in home fixtures to 7,594 runs, successfully surpassing the previous benchmark of 7,578 runs established by Ponting in Australia. Behind these two leading legends, Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar holds the third spot with 7,216 runs scored on home soil, followed by Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis rounding out the top five positions.
Struggling Form In Current Fixtures
Despite etching his name at the top of this prestigious list, the veteran campaigner has experienced a difficult stretch at the crease during the active series. Across three individual innings against the Babar Azam led touring side, the newly appointed skipper has accumulated a meager total of 94 runs, failing to capitalize fully against an inexperienced bowling attack. While dominant performances from the English bowling unit have largely deflected attention away from these low individual returns, ongoing scrutiny regarding his batting output may intensify given his elevated responsibilities at the helm.
Match Summary And Stumps On Day Two
Proceedings at the venue concluded with umpires leading players off the field due to deteriorating light conditions on the second evening. Visiting captain Mohammad Rizwan insisted that the illumination remained acceptable for play, stating, 'light is good for me'. However, match officials rejected the request, resulting in stumps being called as players walked off.
Earlier in the day, the final partnership between Atkinson and Tongue frustrated the visiting bowling attack for nearly an hour, stretching the first innings total for the hosts to 290 runs. In response, the touring team faltered with another meek batting display ending at 110 runs, leaving them facing a massive deficit. Azan Awais provided a brief spark, while Babar Azam executed a couple of delightful strokes before edging a delivery to the cordon, and Shakeel offered brief promise. The batting lineup also lacked full depth due to a calf injury sustained by Imam that prevented him from participating in the innings.
Capitalizing on an 180 run deficit, the hosts lost two early wickets before Emilio Gay and the record breaking captain stabilized the innings. The latter eventually departed after being trapped leg before wicket by Mohammad Ali for 24 runs off 37 deliveries, leaving the partnership at 60 for 3 in 16.3 overs. Harry Brook survived an initial scare when an lbw decision was overturned via review after replays confirmed a clear edge off his first ball. By the conclusion of the day's play, the English side reached 81 for 3 in 22 overs with a commanding lead of 261 runs, supported by Emilio Gay on 30 runs from 69 balls and Harry Brook on 7 runs from 13 balls, while Mohammad Ali claimed figures of 1 wicket for 27 runs from 6 overs and Mohammad Abbas delivered 8 overs conceding 27 runs.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.