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Joe Root shatters Ashes Legend's record vs Pakistan, becomes leading run-scorer in home Tests

Amid a challenging run of form during the ongoing red ball assignment against Pakistan, England captain Joe Root has secured a historic milestone by eclipsing Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the leading run scorer in home conditions within the format. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Joe Root shatters Ashes Legend's record vs Pakistan, becomes leading run-scorer in home Tests
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Joe Root shatters Ashes Legend's record vs Pakistan, becomes leading run-scorer in home Tests
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