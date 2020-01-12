हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England Vs South Africa

Joe Root skips training due to stomach bug

England captain Joe Root has picked up a stomach bug and missed practice on Sunday for the third Test against South Africa.

Joe Root skips training due to stomach bug
Image Credits: Twitter/@root66

Durban: England captain Joe Root has picked up a stomach bug and missed practice on Sunday for the third Test against South Africa.

According to a BBC report, Root stayed at the team hotel while players rehearsed in Port Elizabeth for the match which starts on Thursday.

England's tour to South Africa has seen many players getting affected by illness with Rory Burns and James Anderson ruled out with injuries.

Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach were ruled out of the 107-run first-Test defeat in Centurion, while Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes spent time off the field.

The four-match series is locked 1-1 after England's 189-run win in Cape Town.

Tags:
England Vs South AfricaJoe RootTestJos ButtleBen stokesCricket
