Joe Root Targets Historic First Ashes Century In Australia Ahead Of 2025 Series

As the 2025 Ashes series looms, England’s cricketing stalwart Joe Root is gearing up to chase a career milestone: his first-ever Test century in Australia. With a glittering record of 39 Test centuries worldwide, Root’s struggle Down Under has been a talking point for fans and analysts alike. Despite 14 Tests in Australia yielding no centuries, the 34-year-old remains optimistic and focused on turning the tide this November.

Root’s Australian Challenge: Breaking the Century Barrier

Joe Root enters the Ashes series with a singular mission—to finally register a Test century in Australia. Over 27 innings Down Under, Root has amassed nine half-centuries at an average of 35.68. While respectable, this is considerably lower than his career average of 51.29, highlighting the challenge posed by Australian conditions.

Root reflects on past near-misses: “I probably wanted it way too much the last couple of times. It took me away from what was important.” Now armed with over 150 Test caps and years of international experience, Root insists he is in peak form and ready to make history in the upcoming series.

Ashes 2025: England’s High-Stakes Tour

England travels to Australia with more than personal milestones at stake. The five-match Ashes series, forming part of the ICC World Test Championship, is critical for England’s chances to qualify for the WTC Final. Sitting fourth in the standings after a 2-2 draw against India, England needs positive results on Australian soil to boost their championship hopes.

The series schedule is as follows:

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-8

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8

Root believes England is better prepared than on previous tours, having overcome distractions that plagued prior Ashes series. “I was captain, Covid, there was the Stokes incident, and the Jonny Bairstow headbutt incident as well. This time I just want to enjoy the tour for what it is,” he explained.

Handling Pre-Series Jibes: Root vs Warner

Adding spice to the series, former Australia opener David Warner recently targeted Root with a cheeky pre-Ashes sledge, urging him to “take the surfboard off his front leg.” Root, however, remains unbothered.

“What more can I do about it? Just keep my surfboard out of the way and make sure it is not a talking point in 100 days’ time,” Root said. He emphasized that the banter is “all part of the fun” and prefers to let his bat do the talking rather than engage verbally.

Root and Warner will meet briefly in The Hundred tournament at Lord’s, where Root’s Trent Rockets face Warner’s London Spirit. While off-field jibes are part of the narrative, Root’s focus remains squarely on the Ashes, highlighting his professionalism and calm approach under pressure.

Form and Fitness: Ready for the Challenge

Root arrives in Australia on the back of an outstanding summer, scoring 537 runs in five Tests against India. He currently sits second on the all-time Test run-scorers list, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar. With his experience and current form, Root believes the elusive century is within reach.

“Having played in Australia a couple of times before, now going with 150-odd Test caps under my belt, I feel I couldn’t be more ready for it,” Root asserted. The England veteran’s mindset is clear: focus on performance, enjoy the game, and let results follow naturally.