Jofra Archer creates history, breaks Shane Watson's record for MASSIVE IPL milestone for Rajasthan Royals

In a landmark moment for Rajasthan Royals and IPL history, England fast bowler Jofra Archer etched his name into the franchise’s record books after surpassing legendary Shane Watson for a huge milestone.

During their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, Jofra broke Shane Watson's record to become the highest wicket-taker among non-Indian players for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.



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Elite Overseas Wicket-Takers List For RR In IPL

Jofra Archer reached 62 wickets for RR in IPL matches during Friday's encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, moving past Shane Watson's long-standing mark of 61 wickets. This achievement cemented Archer as the most successful overseas pacer in the Royals' IPL history.

Most wickets by overseas bowlers in IPL for RR

Bowler Country Matches Wickets

Jofra Archer England 51* 62*

Shane Watson Australia 78 61

Shane Warne Australia 55 57

James Faulkner Australia 42 47

Trent Boult New Zealand 42 45

Kevon Cooper West Indies 25 33

Chris Morris South Africa 22 28

Shaun Tait Australia 21 23

Sohail Tanvir Pakistan 11 22

Johan Botha South Africa 24 19

Shane Watson: The Benchmark

Shane Watson, the Australian all-rounder, held the record with 61 wickets across 84 matches from 2008 to 2015. A key figure in RR’s maiden IPL title win in 2008, Watson was known for his all-round brilliance and leadership.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer’s achievement is a testament to his own consistency and the evolution of pace bowling in the modern IPL era.

What This Means For Jofra And RR

With Jofra Archer back at full fitness and delivering match-winning spells, Rajasthan Royals boast a potent bowling attack. His milestone comes at a crucial stage of IPL 2026, boosting team morale as they chase playoff qualification.

With the record for most overseas wickets secured, Archer has his sights set on the overall franchise record. He is currently the fifth bowler in RR history to cross the 50-wicket mark, joining the elite company of Yuzvendra Chahal and Siddharth Trivedi.