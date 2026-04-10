Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035965https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/jofra-archer-creates-history-breaks-shane-watsons-record-for-massive-ipl-milestone-for-rajasthan-royals-3035965.html
NewsCricketJofra Archer creates history, breaks Shane Watson's record for MASSIVE IPL milestone for Rajasthan Royals
JOFRA ARCHER

Jofra Archer creates history, breaks Shane Watson's record for MASSIVE IPL milestone for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer surpassed the long-standing record held by former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson to create Indian Premier League (IPL) history for Rajasthan Royals.  

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jofra Archer creates history, breaks Shane Watson's record for MASSIVE IPL milestone for Rajasthan RoyalsPic credit: Rajasthan Royals/IPL

In a landmark moment for Rajasthan Royals and IPL history, England fast bowler Jofra Archer etched his name into the franchise’s record books after surpassing legendary Shane Watson for a huge milestone.

During their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, Jofra broke Shane Watson's record to become the highest wicket-taker among non-Indian players for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.  

ALSO READ: Meet Mukul Choudhary; 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter who idolises MS Dhoni, plays helicopter shot & announced himself at IPL with match-winning knock for LSG

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Elite Overseas Wicket-Takers List For RR In IPL

Jofra Archer reached 62 wickets for RR in IPL matches during Friday's encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, moving past Shane Watson's long-standing mark of 61 wickets. This achievement cemented Archer as the most successful overseas pacer in the Royals' IPL history.

Most wickets by overseas bowlers in IPL for RR

Bowler                     Country               Matches           Wickets

Jofra Archer             England                 51*                    62*

Shane Watson           Australia               78                     61

Shane Warne            Australia               55                     57

James Faulkner        Australia               42                     47

Trent Boult              New Zealand         42                    45

Kevon Cooper        West Indies            25                    33

Chris Morris           South Africa          22                    28

Shaun Tait               Australia               21                    23

Sohail Tanvir           Pakistan               11                     22

Johan Botha             South Africa       24                     19

Shane Watson: The Benchmark

Shane Watson, the Australian all-rounder, held the record with 61 wickets across 84 matches from 2008 to 2015. A key figure in RR’s maiden IPL title win in 2008, Watson was known for his all-round brilliance and leadership.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer’s achievement is a testament to his own consistency and the evolution of pace bowling in the modern IPL era.

What This Means For Jofra And RR

With Jofra Archer back at full fitness and delivering match-winning spells, Rajasthan Royals boast a potent bowling attack. His milestone comes at a crucial stage of IPL 2026, boosting team morale as they chase playoff qualification.

With the record for most overseas wickets secured, Archer has his sights set on the overall franchise record. He is currently the fifth bowler in RR history to cross the 50-wicket mark, joining the elite company of Yuzvendra Chahal and Siddharth Trivedi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chitrangda Singh
Chitrangda Singh’s X account hacked, actress warns fans
Daadi Ki Shaadi
‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ announced: Kapil Sharma film to launch Riddhima Kapoor
Jana Nayagan
Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi slam ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, demand strict action
CDS Anil Chauhan
CDS General Anil Chauhan calls for faster decisions in AI driven battlespace
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor’s ‘24’ set for digital comeback on JioHotstar from April 24
Iran-India ties
Iran Embassy halts donation drive in India amid legal constraints
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer creates history, breaks Shane Watson's record for huge IPL feat
cat viral videos
WATCH: Love knows no allergies - This viral cat video will melt your heart
Viral video
Not a movie scene: Meghalaya children brave strong currents to reach school
Safest Countries In The World
World's safest countries to live in: Where natural disasters are rare