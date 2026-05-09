Jofra Archer creates unwanted record, becomes 1st player in IPL history to...

Jofra Archer, the Rajasthan Royals pace spearhead, etched his name into the record books for all the wrong reasons during his team's high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Archer found himself in the unwanted spotlight against Gujarat Titans as he bowled an 11-ball opening over, equalling the record for the joint-longest over in the IPL history.

Under the leadership of stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal, who took the reins after Riyan Parag was sidelined with a hamstring injury - RR opted to bowl first. However, the decision backfired immediately as Archer struggled to find his rhythm, gifting the Titans an explosive start without them having to do much with the bat.



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Breakdown Of 11-Ball Nightmare

The over was a chaotic mix of extra pace and zero control. Archer conceded 18 runs in a sequence that felt never-ending for the home fans:

Ball 1: Sai Sudharsan slashes a wide delivery for 4.

Ball 2: A wide outside off-stump.

Ball 2 (Legal): A dot ball.

Ball 3: A massive No-Ball (overstepped by a huge margin).

Free Hit 1: Archer sprays it down the leg side for 5 wides (4 bonus runs).

Free Hit 2: Another wide down leg.

Free Hit 3: A third consecutive wide.

Ball 3 (Legal): Finally lands a yorker for a dot.

Ball 4: Single to Shubman Gill.

Ball 5: Two runs to Sudharsan.Ball 6: A single to end the misery.

Joining The '11-Ball Club'

Jofra Archer now shares this unwanted record with a handful of other bowlers who have struggled in past.

Longest over bowled in the IPL (in balls)

11 - Mohd. Siraj vs MI, Bengaluru, 2023 (Over #19)

11 - Tushar Deshpande vs LSG, Chennai, 2023 (Over #4)

11 - Shardul Thakur vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025 (Over #13)

11 - Sandeep Sharma vs DC, Delhi, 2025 (Over #20)

11 - Hardik Pandya vs GT, Wankhede, 2025 (Over #8)

11 - Arshdeep Singh vs GT, Mullanpur, 2026 (Over #20)

11 - Jofra Archer vs GT, Jaipur, 2026 (Over #1)*

Meanwhile, Jofra also became the bowler with the longest first over in the history of the league, surpassing Shamar Joseph, who bowled a 10-ball opening over for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024.

Lineup For RR vs GT IPL 2026 Clash

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

RR Impact Substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra

GT Impact Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, R Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra