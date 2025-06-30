IND vs ENG: England pace sensation Jofra Archer could make a stunning return to Test cricket in the upcoming second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting July 2. Rob Key, managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has hinted that Archer might even bowl the first ball of the Test, though a final decision is yet to be made.

Archer Returns After Four Years

Archer, who last played a Test match in 2021 also against India has been added to England’s squad after making his return in first-class cricket. He featured for Sussex in the County Championship, picking up 1/32 in 18 overs and scoring 31 runs off 34 balls, showing signs of recovery and match readiness.

Rob Key: 'All Options Are Open'

In a conversation with Sky Sports, Rob Key didn’t rule out the possibility of Archer starting the Edgbaston Test but remained cautious about England’s plans.

“I would imagine that he will play at least one of the next two Tests… But who knows? He could bowl the first ball of the [Edgbaston] Test. All options are available,” Key said.

County Cricket Still An Option

Key also shared that if the management feels Archer isn’t quite ready for Test action, he could return to play the final two games for Sussex.

“It might be the case that even if he doesn't play at Edgbaston, having him in and around is the best thing. But he could also walk out there and bowl the first ball. Who knows?”

Sussex’s next game begins on June 29 against Warwickshire at Hove, just days before the second Test.

While Archer’s comeback has created a buzz, several former cricketers and experts have advised caution. The 30-year-old has had a string of injuries over the past few years, and many feel that rushing him back into five-day cricket could be risky.

Archer has played 13 Tests for England, taking 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. His pace, bounce, and match-winning potential make him a valuable asset but only if managed carefully.

Will Archer Play At Edgbaston vs India?

With the second Test fast approaching, all eyes are on the England team management’s final decision. Whether Archer is unleashed at Edgbaston or eased back via county cricket, one thing is clear his return is being handled with both excitement and caution.