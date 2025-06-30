England on Monday announced their playing XI for the second Test against India, which is set to be played at Edgbaston from Wednesday.

Ben Stokes-led England, who lead the five-match series 1-0 after chasing down 371 in the fourth innings to win the first Test, didn't make any change in their playing XI for the second Test.

England had added Jofra Archer to their squad for the second Test. However, the team management decided to stick to the winning combination for the second match, meaning a further wait for the return of Archer.

According to a BBC report, the 30-year-old Archer missed Monday's training session because of a family emergency. He will rejoin the team in Birmingham on Tuesday, ahead of the start of the second Test.

England Playing XI for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

