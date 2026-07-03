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Jofra Archer returns as England make two changes for 2nd T20I against India; check full lineup

England pacer Jofra Archer returns to the shortest format following an impressive Test series against New Zealand, where he was named Player of the Series despite featuring in only two of the three matches.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Jofra Archer returns as England make two changes for 2nd T20I against India; check full lineup
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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