England have announced their Playing X1 for the third test at Lord's starting from July 10. While all eyes were on their bowling changes, they have bolstered their squad by adding their ace pacer Jofra Archer. Jofra Archer returns to English squad after Four years.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer recently marked his return to red-ball cricket for the first time since May 2021, featuring in Sussex’s County Championship clash against Durham. The 29-year-old bowled 18 overs, claiming 1 for 32, and offered a glimpse of his old rhythm. This outing also marks his first involvement with England’s Test plans since their 2021 tour of India. His last Test appearance was in Ahmedabad, before a series of elbow issues and a back stress fracture kept him out for an extended period.

Between March 2021 and May 2024, Archer played only seven white-ball internationals. After slowly building back his form in shorter formats, his recent first-class game at Chester-le-Street is seen as a positive step in his recovery. Reflecting on the match, Archer noted that while his body is feeling good, adjusting mentally to the rigors of multi-day cricket remains a challenge.

ENGLAND'S 11 FOR THE THIRD TEST:

Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes (C), Smith, Woakes, Carse, Archer, Bashir.

pic.twitter.com/7CFcGKLMEW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 9, 2025

More Details On English Squad

England have made just one change to the team that suffered a heavy 336-run defeat in the previous Test, bringing in Jofra Archer in place of Josh Tongue. Although Tongue is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with 11 dismissals, his economy rate of 4.56 and a demanding workload led to his exclusion. Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes have retained their spots despite bowling 77 and 81 overs respectively across the first two matches.

Carse showed signs of discomfort due to a toe issue during the Edgbaston Test and did not bowl after the 27th over of India’s second innings. However, captain Ben Stokes clarified that the problem stemmed from his footwear rather than any serious injury. As a result, Carse remains in the squad, while Gus Atkinson has not yet recovered from the hamstring injury he picked up during the series against Zimbabwe in May. Atkinson is now expected to be released to play for Surrey in the T20 Blast and is eyeing a return in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting July 23. Although the initial assessment of his injury was optimistic, his recovery has taken longer than planned, and he hasn’t played a competitive match in six weeks.

This summer, England have taken a more measured approach with Archer. Although he was nearly available for the series opener, a thumb injury sustained during the IPL kept him out. Stokes chose not to include him in the Edgbaston Test, instead giving Archer time to train with the squad and fully integrate before making his return